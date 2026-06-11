Sarah Monderoy Garcia Appointed IAM International Auditor

IAM General Secretary-Treasurer Dora Cervantes has appointed longtime IAM Local 811 member and activist Sarah Monderoy Garcia as an IAM International Auditor, effective July 1, 2026.

In her new role, Monderoy Garcia will help ensure the financial stewardship and accountability of IAM Districts and Locals, drawing on years of union leadership, financial experience, and member advocacy.

“Sarah has dedicated her career to serving IAM members with integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to our union’s values,” said IAM General Secretary-Treasurer Dora Cervantes. “Her extensive experience as a Secretary-Treasurer, combined with her passion for helping working families, makes her exceptionally qualified for this position. I am confident she will be an outstanding International Auditor and a tremendous asset to our membership.”

Monderoy Garcia began her aviation career in November 2000 as a ramp service employee in Newark, N.J., with Continental Airlines, now United Airlines. She joined the IAM in 2011 as a member of IAM Local 811 in Houston and quickly became an active leader within the local.

In 2015, Monderoy Garcia was elected Secretary-Treasurer of Local 811, a position she has held for more than a decade. During her tenure, she has worked closely with the Executive Board to develop annual budgets, maintain the Local’s financial integrity, and welcome new employees into the union through new-hire orientation programs.

“Sarah’s leadership has consistently strengthened Local 811 and the members she serves,” said IAM Assistant Secretary Paul Kendall. “She understands the importance of financial accountability, member engagement, and transparency. Her experience and dedication will serve the IAM well in this new capacity.”

Beyond her financial responsibilities, Monderoy Garcia has served as a Shop Steward, Chairperson of the Local 811 Women’s Committee, and a member of the Human Rights Committee. She has represented IAM members as a delegate to multiple IAM Conventions, the IAM Unity and Growth Conference, the Texas State Council of Machinists, and IAM Women, Young Workers, and Human Rights Conferences.

Monderoy Garcia has also been a strong advocate for working families through legislative action, participating in IAM Legislative Conferences in Washington, D.C., where she lobbied elected officials on issues affecting union members and their communities.

“Sarah has built a reputation as a trusted leader who always puts members first,” said Bryan Pinette, IAM Special Assistant to the General Secretary-Treasurer. “Her commitment to service, financial stewardship, and community involvement has made a lasting impact. This appointment is well earned, and I know she will excel as an International Auditor.”

Monderoy Garcia’s service extends well beyond the workplace. She has organized annual breast cancer awareness walks, coordinated member appreciation events, led food donation drives for Houston-area shelters, delivered toys to local children’s hospitals and community centers, and organized educational programs focused on human trafficking awareness.

“The IAM has been a defining part of my life and career,” said Monderoy Garcia. “This appointment is both an honor and a responsibility that I take very seriously. I look forward to working with IAM Districts and Locals across North America to help maintain the financial integrity that allows our union to fight for better wages, benefits, and working conditions for generations of members to come. I am also committed to continuing my work to empower and uplift women throughout our union, helping develop the next generation of leaders who will strengthen the IAM and ensure every member has a voice and an opportunity to succeed.”

With more than two decades in the airline industry and a proven record of leadership, financial responsibility, and community service, Monderoy Garcia brings a wealth of experience to the IAM International Auditors team as she continues her commitment to serving IAM members.