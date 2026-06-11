IAM Union Takes Center Stage at AFL-CIO Convention

IAM Union delegates from across the United States played a leading role at the 30th AFL-CIO Constitutional Convention this week, advancing policies that strengthen working families, rebuild American industry, and grow worker power both on and off the job.

Throughout the convention, IAM delegates, including those from the Transportation Communications Union (TCU/IAM), participated in debates, shared members’ stories, and helped move forward resolutions aimed at creating good union jobs, protecting workers’ rights and ensuring working people have a stronger voice in the economy and in government.

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A key moment came when IAM International President Brian Bryant joined a featured convention panel moderated by former Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su, where labor leaders discussed the challenges facing workers and the future of the labor movement.

During the discussion, Bryant emphasized that elections matter, pointing to the difference between the federal government’s response to two major Boeing strikes involving IAM members. Bryant noted the Biden administration’s engagement during the IAM’s 53-day Boeing strike in 2024 and contrasted it with the Trump administration’s lack of support during the union’s 102-day Boeing strike in 2025.

Bryant also highlighted the growing number of IAM members stepping up to run for public office. Bryant pointed to both as examples of working people bringing their voices directly into government and helping shape policies that affect workers and their families.

Bryant introduced two resolutions that were unanimously adopted by delegates.

The first, We Want a Decent Living for All, reaffirmed the labor movement’s commitment to ensuring every worker can build a secure and prosperous life. In presenting the resolution, Bryant called for higher wages, affordable healthcare, accessible child care, retirement security, strong public education, and an economy that works for working people—not just the wealthy.

“Every worker deserves the chance to build a good life,” Bryant told delegates. “Because a decent living should not be a privilege. It should be the expectation for every person who works for a living.”

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Later, Bryant introduced a resolution supporting efforts to revitalize America’s shipbuilding, repair, and maritime industries. Drawing on his experience as a shipbuilder at Bath Iron Works, Bryant emphasized the need to combat unfair trade practices, increase domestic investment, strengthen the maritime workforce, and create demand for American-built vessels. He noted that the IAM Union is the largest shipbuilding union in North America and argued that a strong domestic shipbuilding industry is essential to both economic and national security.

During the convention, IAM Local 695 (District 160) member Maximo Londonio and his wife, Crystal, shared their powerful story about Maximo’s wrongful ICE detention, highlighting the IAM Union’s commitment to standing up for every member and defending immigrant working families.

The IAM Union’s exhibit booth was also a popular destination throughout the convention, giving delegates a hands-on look at the skills and programs that define the union. Attendees tested their abilities on a virtual CNC machine simulator provided by IAM District 751’s Machinists Institute and a virtual welding simulator from IAM Local S6 at Bath Iron Works, showcasing the cutting-edge training IAM members receive across North America.

The booth also highlighted the life-changing work of the IAM’s charity of choice, Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines, where delegates learned more about the organization’s mission to provide service dogs to veterans, individuals with disabilities, and others in need.

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