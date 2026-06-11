IAM Union Joins Memorial Day Ruck March to Support Veterans in Oregon

IAM Union members and leaders laced up their boots and shouldered their packs this Memorial Day to participate in the annual Do Good Multnomah Ruck March, honoring the sacrifices of America’s veterans while raising funds to support veterans facing homelessness and other challenges in the Portland, Ore., community.

The event brought together IAM members, veterans, labor leaders, and community supporters for a day of solidarity, service and remembrance. Participants marched through Portland carrying weighted rucksacks, symbolizing the burden many veterans continue to carry long after their military service ends. The annual fundraiser supports programs that provide housing assistance, meals, emergency support, and other vital services to veterans in need.

The march served as an opportunity to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while raising awareness about the ongoing challenges facing veterans throughout Oregon and across the nation.

“We’ve seen friends, family members, and brothers and sisters struggle, and we know that having someone to talk to can change everything,” said IAM Western Territory General Vice President Robert “Bobby” Martinez. “No one should have to carry those burdens alone. Raising awareness, building connections, and ensuring people know help is available is one of the most important things we can do as a union and as a community.”

This year’s Ruck March raised over $31,000 to support Do Good Multnomah’s mission of assisting veterans throughout the Portland area.

“This event reflects the very best of what the IAM stands for — service, solidarity, and a commitment to lifting up those who have served our country,” said IAM Air Transport Territory General Vice President Richie Johnsen. “We are proud to stand alongside our veterans and community partners to make a real difference in the lives of those who need support.”

The commitment to supporting veterans continued the following day as members of the IAM Veterans Services Steering Committee gathered for a meeting focused on strengthening veterans programs. Committee members shared updates, discussed new outreach opportunities, and exchanged ideas on how to better connect veterans with the resources, support networks, and benefits available through the IAM.

Following the meeting, they visited Thayer House, a newly renovated housing facility for veterans that was made possible in part through funds raised during last year’s Ruck March. The visit offered participants a firsthand look at the positive impact these fundraising efforts have had on veterans in the Portland community.

To further demonstrate their commitment to service, participants conducted a litter cleanup around Thayer House, helping beautify the neighborhood while reinforcing the spirit of service that unites the labor and veteran communities.

“For me, these events are personal,” said Franklin Wilson, Chair of the Veteran’s Steering Committee, who helped organize both events. “I believe in the IAM Veterans Program because I’ve used the services myself and experienced firsthand the support it provides. That’s why giving back is so important to me. If sharing my experience or helping organize an event can connect even one veteran with the resources they need, then it’s worth every effort.”

Rich Evans, Assistant Director of the IAM Retirees and Membership Assistance Department, was pleased with this year’s turnout.

“Mental health struggles affect far too many veterans and working people, yet many suffer in silence because of the stigma surrounding asking for help,” said Evans. “Events like this ruck march and community cleanup are about more than service—they’re about reminding people that they are not alone and that support is available.”

As the events concluded for the weekend, participants reflected on the significance of Memorial Day and the importance of continuing to support veterans not only through words, but through action. From raising funds and advocating for veterans’ needs to helping improve the communities they call home, IAM members once again demonstrated that solidarity extends far beyond the workplace.