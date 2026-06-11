Governor Morrisey Announces America250 Poetry Contest ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced the launch of the America250 Poetry Contest, inviting West Virginians of all ages to submit original poems celebrating the history, heritage, and shared values of West Virginia and the United States as the nation prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence.

"West Virginia has played an important role in our nation’s history, and as we prepare to celebrate 250 years of freedom, I encourage West Virginians of all ages to share their creativity and love of country through this poetry contest," said Governor Morrisey. “America's story is told through the people, places, and events that shaped our nation, and I look forward to seeing how West Virginians capture that spirit through poetry."

The contest provides an opportunity for residents to reflect on the people, places, and defining moments that have shaped both the Mountain State and the nation while sharing their own voice through poetry.

Submissions will be accepted through June 24, 2026. One winning entry will be selected, and the author will be recognized as part of West Virginia's America250 Celebration at the State Capitol in July.

For a complete list of rules and submission details, click here.

For updates and more information, visit wv250.com and follow @westvirginia250 on Facebook and Instagram.