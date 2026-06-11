Governor Morrisey Keeps Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department Rebuilding Project on Track ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced that the State of West Virginia will provide temporary financial backing to ensure construction can immediately move forward on the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department substation in Winifrede, which was destroyed during severe flooding associated with Major Disaster Declaration DR-4756-WV.

"Our first responders should not have to wait on bureaucracy to rebuild a facility that their community depends on," said Governor Morrisey. "This fire station was destroyed by flooding, the funding process has taken far too long, and construction was at risk of being delayed. By stepping in now, we can keep this project moving forward and ensure the people of Winifrede continue to receive the emergency services they need."

The Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department substation was heavily damaged and ultimately destroyed during flooding that impacted the area in 2024. Since then, local, state, and federal partners have worked to secure funding for its replacement. While FEMA recently reconsidered portions of the project's funding request, the agency has not yet completed the final legal review necessary to fully obligate those funds.

Without additional action, the department faced a deadline to proceed with construction before its current contractor commitment expired. To keep the project moving, Governor Morrisey authorized the state to temporarily provide approximately $756,000 in financial backing while FEMA completes its review process.

In conjunction with $100,000 from the Kanawha County Commission, Governor Morrisey also committed to covering the project's required non-federal cost share, ensuring the volunteer fire department will not be forced to shoulder additional financial burdens while rebuilding a critical public safety asset.

"The loss of our Winifrede station during the 2024 flooding was a devastating setback for our department and the community we serve," said Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeremy Hamilton. "Governor Morrisey's support removes a major obstacle and allows this project to move forward without delay. We are grateful for the partnership of our federal, state, and local leaders, and Penn Virginia Operating Company, whose generosity helped make this rebuilding effort possible. This new station will strengthen our ability to protect and serve the community for generations to come."

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division will continue working closely with the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department and FEMA to support the project through completion and final closeout.