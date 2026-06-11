SASC Completes Markup of National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027

WASHINGTON, DC—Today, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss, and Jack Reed, D-RI, Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced that the Committee voted 18-9 to advance the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2027. The bill now heads to the Senate floor for consideration.

An Executive Summary of the FY27 NDAA can be found here

Upon its release, Chairman Roger Wicker Commented:

"The threats facing America have never been more complex or more urgent. An axis of aggressors challenges America’s interests across the globe, and the character of warfare is changing rapidly. Recognizing the critical need for our military to be capable of deterring these threats, and if necessary to prevail against them, the FY27 NDAA marks a seminal breakthrough for the American military. Through a historic level of investment, and bold innovations in organization and procurement, this legislation facilitates the modernization of an American arsenal that will define the next generation of warfare. The bill responds to the modern battlefield with thoughtful approaches on artificial intelligence, autonomous weapons, low-cost munitions, and cyber operations. Its provision will pave the way for a manufacturing revival and an expansion of existing and emerging industries throughout the American economy – a reindustrialization the scale of which we have not seen since the second world war.

Mindful of the selfless men and women serving in our armed forces, this bill prioritizes servicemember quality of life, military readiness, and cutting-edge capabilities to ensure our warfighters are not only well-provisioned on the battlefield but well-supported in their family life. Thanks to the thoughtful work of our members, and the valued partnership of Senator Reed, this bill ensures our military remains the most capable fighting force in the world.”

Ranking Member Jack Reed also commented:

“This bipartisan NDAA strengthens national defense and enhances oversight and accountability. It forces the Secretary to be more accountable to Congress and will prevent many errors of the past from being repeated in the future. Advancing this bill is a necessary step in a multi-step process. I will keep fighting to improve the bill. I appreciate Chairman Wicker’s partnership throughout this process and look forward to continuing that work on the Senate floor and in conference.”

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