Suncoast Local launches in Sarasota, building websites for the AI search era.

Founder-led studio hand-codes fast custom websites engineered for Google and AI assistants like ChatGPT, and offers Suncoast businesses a free 48-hour audit

They are asking AI tools for a recommendation and getting three names back, not thirty blue links. If your website was built five years ago, it was built for a contest that is ending.” — Mike Ferreira, Founder, Suncoast Local LLC, Sarasota Web Design

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suncoast Local LLC, a Sarasota-based web design and digital marketing company, officially launched this week with a contrarian premise: most small-business websites are built on the wrong foundation for how customers actually search in 2026.The company builds every client website by hand, in custom code, without WordPress, page builders, or templates. Each site is engineered for three audiences at once: human visitors, Google's local search results, and the AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Claude that a growing share of consumers now ask for recommendations instead of searching at all.'The way people find a plumber, a restaurant, or an accountant is changing faster than most business owners realize,' said Mike Ferreira, founder of Suncoast Local. 'They are asking AI tools for a recommendation and getting three names back, not thirty blue links. If your website was built five years ago, it was built for a contest that is ending. We build for the one that is starting.'Ferreira, the company's founder and lead developer, builds every site personally. That structure is deliberate. 'When you call us, you talk to the person who builds your website,' he said. 'Not an account manager, not an offshore ticket queue. I think small-business owners are tired of agencies where the person who sold them never touches the work.'The hand-coded approach carries practical benefits beyond positioning. Without the plugin bloat common to template platforms, Suncoast Local's sites routinely load in under a second and score in the 90s on Google's PageSpeed benchmarks, a factor in both search rankings and conversion rates. Every build also ships with structured data for search engines, accessibility built to modern WCAG standards, and a custom AI chatbot included at no extra charge, trained on the client's own business to answer visitor questions around the clock.Suncoast Local LLC offers custom web design , local SEO, Google Business Profile management, managed hosting and maintenance plans, and custom platform development for businesses that need more than a brochure site. The company serves Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Lakewood Ranch, Englewood, Nokomis, Osprey, and Port Charlotte, with dedicated local expertise in the neighborhoods and communities within each market, from Siesta Key to Anna Maria Island.To put custom work within reach of smaller businesses, the company offers a lease-to-own program that spreads the cost of a custom build over 24 months. Clients own their website outright at the end of the term, including the code itself.'Ownership matters more than people think,' Ferreira said. 'A lot of owners discover too late that they are renting their own website. If they stop paying their old agency, the site disappears. Everything we build belongs to the client when it is paid for. That is in the contract, in plain English.'The launch follows a build-out period during which the company developed its own business platform in-house, including its client portal, project management, and an automated website analysis system. That system powers the company's primary introductory offer: a free website audit that examines a business's website performance, local search visibility, and AI search readiness, delivered as a written report within 48 hours. The audit is free, carries no obligation, and is available at suncoastlocal.com 'The audit is the honest handshake,' Ferreira said. 'Sometimes it shows a site that just needs a few fixes, and we say so. We would rather tell a business owner the truth and earn the relationship later than talk anyone into work they do not need.'The Sarasota market, Ferreira noted, is a particular focus. The region's mix of established businesses, seasonal residents, and heavy tourism creates search behavior that generic, big-city marketing advice tends to miss. The company publishes a free weekday blog covering local search and AI visibility topics specific to Gulf Coast communities, along with free downloadable guides for owners who prefer to do the work themselves.About Suncoast Local LLCSuncoast Local LLC is a web design and digital marketing company based in Sarasota, Florida. The company builds hand-coded custom websites and provides local SEO, Google Business Profile management, hosting, maintenance, and custom platform development for small businesses across Florida's Suncoast. Learn more at suncoastlocal.com or request a free website audit.

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