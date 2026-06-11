Jazz Chanteuse KAT GANG Delivers Her Most Personal and Atmospheric Work to Date with Her New Album BOSSA & BORDEAUX

Kat Gang "Bossa & Bordeaux"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KAT GANG is a jazz singer known for her smooth, expressive voice and effortless sense of swing. Drawing inspiration from classic jazz traditions while adding her own modern flair, she brings warmth and sophistication to every performance. Her new album BOSSA & BORDEAUX is an intimate evening in sound—a velvet-lit collection of acoustic jazz standards drawn from the romance of French chanson and the effortless sway of Brazilian bossa nova. Performed with understated elegance and emotional depth, the album moves like candlelight across a late-night café table: warm, wistful, and deeply human. With subtle nods to Édith Piaf and Antônio Carlos Jobim, BOSSA & BORDEAUX blends timeless melodies with a fresh, modern intimacy.

KAT GANG has a soul steeped in jazz, captivating audiences with her rich tone, subtle phrasing, and authentic emotional depth. At the heart of BOSSA & BORDEAUX is a richly textured acoustic quintet featuring Kat Gang on vocals with Matthew Sheens on piano, Pat Brennan on guitar, Phil Palombi on bass, and Matt Chiasson on reed instruments, woven together in a soft and stylistic production mixed and mastered by David Darlington that favors nuance over spectacle. The album was born from their weekly performance at The Nines in New York City, as they soon realized they needed to somehow preserve the collaboration, generosity, and magic that happens when gifted artists gather with open ears and open hearts.

The recordings were never meant to feel polished to perfection or distant from the listener. Kat wanted them to breathe. To sound human. To capture the feeling of musicians listening closely to one another in the room—allowing space, silence, warmth, and vulnerability to become part of the music itself. Every musician on this record brought extraordinary sensitivity, artistry, and soul to these arrangements. What you hear is not simply performance, but trust—a shared understanding of restraint, lyricism, and emotional honesty.

The resulting arrangements are spacious and cinematic, allowing the emotional honesty of the songs—sung in French and Portuguese—to fully bloom. BOSSA & BORDEAUX drifts effortlessly between smoky Parisian chanson and sun-drenched Brazilian rhythm, creating a world that feels both sophisticated and deeply personal. Every brush of the bass string, every breath through the reed, every suspended jazz chord feels intentional and alive. It is music for slow evenings with a quiet longing—an invitation to linger in beauty.

Led by vocalist and bandleader KAT GANG, the project reflects years of devotion to the jazz tradition and a lifelong fascination with the emotional storytelling of international song. Educated at Berklee College of Music in Boston and Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, Kat has performed globally, touring in the UK, Italy, Israel, and Russia, and held residencies at The Plaza Hotel and Birdland Jazz Club in New York. She spent seven years studying music at the Royal Academy in London, England, has performed twice at the GRAMMY Awards with the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, traded fours with Bobby McFerrin at the Blue Note Jazz Festival, and currently holds a residency at The Nines with her quintet.

A fixture in intimate jazz venues and late-night performance spaces (and also a mother to three daughters, two cats, and one guinea pig), KAT GANG brings a rare sincerity to her work—blending technical artistry with vulnerability and warmth. She has performed at various prestigious jazz clubs including Birdland, The Iridium, 54 Below, and numerous performing arts centers. Her performances often evoke another era while remaining unmistakably contemporary, drawing listeners into a world where language, mood, and melody dissolve into feeling, all of which can be heard on her previous albums Copycats & Wannabes (2008); Dream Your Troubles Away (2014); Love and the Lack Thereof (2016); and Come Closer (2018).

Known for her expressive phrasing, understated sophistication, and emotionally immersive performances, KAT GANG has cultivated a reputation for creating live musical experiences that feel both timeless and deeply intimate. Her repertoire spans the Great American Songbook, classic French chanson, and Brazilian jazz, interpreted through a lens that is both reverent and unmistakably her own.

With BOSSA & BORDEAUX, available June 19, 2026, KAT GANG offers her most personal and atmospheric work to date—a collection shaped by atmosphere, memory, and deep musical conversation, inspired by the poetry of French chanson, the gentle pulse of Brazilian bossa nova, and the timeless language of jazz.

“To everyone who listened, supported, encouraged, and believed in this music along the way—thank you for giving these songs a place to land. Merci beaucoup and obrigado!”

-With love, Kat Gang



To order or stream BOSSA & BORDEAUX please visit:

https://lnk.to/BossaBordeaux

For more information about KAT GANG please visit:

www.thekatgang.com

For press and interview inquiries please contact Angela Tyler of Muddy Paw PR:

angela@muddypawpr.com

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