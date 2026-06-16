EmpowerHome Team Colorado Ranks #1 in Colorado for Families Served

The award-winning EmpowerHome Team Colorado, recently named the #1 Large Team in the state for families served by RealTrends Verified.

Led by Gaye Ribble, the Denver-based real estate team earns top state honors in the 2025 RealTrends Verified Large Team Rankings.

Gaye Ribble and EmpowerHome Team Colorado have embodied everything we set out to build—a team that puts families first, delivers five-star service, and gives back to the communities that trust them.” — Debbie Reynolds & Sarah Reynolds, Founders, EmpowerHome Team

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmpowerHome Team Colorado, a Denver-based residential real estate team, has been named the #1 Large Team in Colorado for Families Served (Sides) and #2 in Transaction Volume by RealTrends Verified—the industry’s most rigorous and respected ranking of top-performing real estate professionals nationwide. Built on a foundation laid in Arvada by Team Leader and Partner Gaye Ribble, the team has grown steadily across the Front Range—extending its reach north to Loveland and the surrounding Northern Colorado communities—becoming one of the most trusted and impactful real estate teams in the state.

These honors belong first and foremost to the families—from Arvada and Lakewood to Loveland, Fort Collins, and everywhere in between—who placed their trust in EmpowerHome Team Colorado to guide them through one of life’s most significant decisions.

ABOUT THE REALTRENDS VERIFIED RANKINGS

RealTrends Verified has tracked and analyzed real estate performance data for more than 30 years and spotlights the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide. The Large Team category ranks high-volume teams across the country, evaluating both transaction sides (the number of families served) and total sales volume. Being named #1 in Colorado for Families Served reflects not only the scale of EmpowerHome Team Colorado’s reach across the Front Range, but the depth of service delivered to each household.

A MISSION BUILT ON SERVICE, COMMUNITY, AND IMPACT

EmpowerHome Team Colorado is part of a national network founded by Debbie Reynolds and Sarah Reynolds—a mother-daughter team whose simple conviction has driven everything from the start: that exceptional real estate service and genuine community investment are inseparable. That founding spirit, now carried forward across the Colorado Front Range by Team Leader and Partner Gaye Ribble, drives every transaction today.

The broader EmpowerHome Team is working toward a bold mission: serving 100 families per month across 100 major metro cities throughout the United States—while giving back $1 million annually to local worthy causes in each community they serve. Colorado is a vital chapter in that story, and every home sold on the Front Range is an opportunity to make a wider impact.

EmpowerHome Team actively supports The Fisher House Foundation, which provides housing for military families during medical crises, as well as local schools, family organizations, and community causes throughout the Denver metro area and the broader Colorado Front Range.

ABOUT EMPOWERHOME TEAM COLORADO

EmpowerHome Team Colorado is led by Team Leader and Partner Gaye Ribble, serving the Denver metro area and the entire Colorado Front Range as part of the nationally recognized EmpowerHome Team network founded by Debbie Reynolds and Sarah Reynolds. The team brings the same world-class programs and guarantees that have made EmpowerHome Team one of the most trusted real estate organizations in the country to Colorado’s dynamic and competitive real estate market.

Specializing in helping home sellers achieve top dollar, EmpowerHome Team Colorado serves buyers and sellers across the Denver metro area, Douglas, Jefferson, Arapahoe, Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, El Paso, Larimer, and Weld Counties. Their proprietary approach—anchored by expert pricing guidance, strategic marketing, and buyer demand generation—consistently delivers results: sellers net significantly more than with a typical agent, sell faster, and benefit from a proven track record of successful home sales. Through the Sell with Certainty® guaranteed sale program, Colorado homeowners benefit from a winning strategy designed to create demand, attract qualified buyers, and deliver the most amount of money for their home.

At the heart of the team’s work is a commitment to service that extends beyond every transaction. EmpowerHome Team Colorado shares the EmpowerHome national mission to give back $1 million annually to local worthy causes across 100 major U.S. cities. If you’re thinking about buying or selling a home in Denver or anywhere on the Colorado Front Range, EmpowerHome Team Colorado would be honored to serve you. To learn more, visit empowerhome-team.com/offices/colorado or call 720-513-5477.

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