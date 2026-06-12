Heallexa Launches Flat-Rate Subscription Model for Healthcare Providers

Heallexa | AI-Powered Healthcare Search. Ask. Find. Care. Obrist Buasa, Founder & CEO of Heallexa — on a mission to make healthcare accessible for every patient in America.

Heallexa introduces a flat-rate subscription model, allowing doctors and clinics to manage patient bookings without per-appointment charges.

Providers should never have to choose between reaching patients and protecting their revenue. Heallexa was built so they never have to make that choice.” — Obrist Buasa

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heallexa, the AI-powered healthcare search and booking platform, is reshaping how medical practices grow their patient base by eliminating per-appointment fees entirely. Unlike legacy platforms that charge providers a cut of every booking, Heallexa operates on a simple flat-rate subscription meaning providers keep 100% of their clinical revenue, every time.For years, healthcare providers listed on popular booking platforms have quietly accepted a costly tradeoff: greater visibility in exchange for a percentage of each appointment booked. For high-volume practices, those fees add up to thousands of dollars in lost revenue each month. Heallexa was built to end that model.A New Standard for Provider EconomicsWith Heallexa's flat-rate growth engine, independent physicians, multi-location clinic groups, dentists, therapists, and specialists across the United States can now manage their online presence, accept appointment requests, and attract new patients all without paying per-booking penalties.The platform also solves a second pain point for growing practices: fragmented technology. A single Heallexa subscription covers all physical clinic locations, telehealth branches, and staff provider profiles under one unified dashboard. Setup takes less than five minutes, with no complex data migration required.Why It MattersIndependent practices are particularly vulnerable to fee-based booking platforms. A family physician seeing 20 new patients per month through a traditional platform could be surrendering hundreds to thousands of dollars annually revenue that could instead go toward staff, equipment, or patient care.Heallexa's model flips that equation. Providers pay a predictable flat rate and gain access to AI-powered patient matching, a verified profile on one of the largest healthcare directories in the country, and real-time appointment management tools.Heallexa currently indexes over 6.3 million provider records across the United States, giving patients unmatched search depth while ensuring that even smaller or newer practices have a path to visibility without competing on ad budgets.Getting StartedProviders can claim or create their Heallexa profile at heallexa.com/list-your-practice . Free listings are available, with premium options for practices seeking enhanced placement and lead prioritization.Heallexa was founded by Obrist Buasa, a U.S.-based entrepreneur with a background in business, military service, and ministry. The platform's mission is straightforward: help patients find care faster and help providers grow without financial penalties.For more information, visit heallexa.com.

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