New Mexico Sees Major Improvement in Pedestrian Safety, Dropping From No. 1 to No. 9 in National Fatality Ranking

Santa Fe – New Mexico’s per‑capita pedestrian fatality ranking dropped from No. 1 to No. 9 in 2025, marking the state’s first time out of the top five since 2016.

According to the 2025 Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) Annual U.S. Pedestrian Deaths Report, preliminary data shows pedestrian fatalities in New Mexico declined from 102 in 2024 to 89 in 2025. State officials attribute the improvement to coordinated statewide safety efforts, including the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s (NMDOT) Target Zero initiative launched in June 2024.

Target Zero unites all NMDOT safety work under one coordinated strategy aimed at eliminating traffic deaths by 2050. The initiative builds on existing safety programs across the state by strengthening coordination, aligning efforts, and expanding the tools available to traffic safety professionals. Rather than relying on a single new solution, Target Zero leverages proven strategies and integrates them into a unified system.

NMDOT leaders say the state’s progress reflects a comprehensive transportation safety approach that brings together engineering improvements, public awareness campaigns including Look For Me, safer roadway design, and changes in driver behavior. Investments in enhanced crosswalks, pedestrian hybrid beacons, lighting, speed management, and data‑driven local safety planning are helping communities create safer environments for people walking.

“New Mexico’s progress in pedestrian safety is the result of dedicated work happening across the state,” said Shannon Glendenning, NMDOT Traffic Safety Division Director. “We’re encouraged by the trend, and we know there’s still more to do to keep reducing pedestrian and roadway fatalities. Reducing fatalities requires sustained, coordinated effort.”

NMDOT’s Target Zero program has expanded safety training and collaboration across the state, including the annual Transportation Safety Summit, Road Safety Professional certification training, a Vision Zero fellowship for local governments, and the NMDOT Community of Practice in Safety cohort. These efforts aim to strengthen the transportation workforce and support local agencies in advancing road safety.

Local governments are also playing a significant role in improving outcomes. In 2026, five New Mexico communities received federal Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grants, helping them implement data‑driven safety plans and infrastructure improvements.

“New Mexico is seeing improvements in transportation safety, and that success is the result of coordinated work statewide,” said David D. Quintana, Acting NMDOT Cabinet Secretary. “NMDOT may hold legislative responsibility for traffic fatality performance measures, but local governments are critical partners. By aligning education, enforcement, engineering, and community engagement, we’re demonstrating that a coordinated approach can save lives and move us closer to eliminating traffic fatalities.”

New Mexico’s Safe System Approach focuses on Safer People, Safer Vehicles, Safer Speeds and Safer Roads ensuring that every part of the transportation system works together to prevent fatal and serious crashes. Officials say these efforts contributed to the state’s significant improvement in the 2025 GHSA ranking and are building a strong foundation for continued progress.

GHSA’s report uses six months of preliminary data and that numbers may change as reports are finalized. Fatality data comes from multiple sources, including law enforcement, the New Mexico Department of Health’s Vital Records Division, and early notifications from responding agencies. Reports are reviewed for accuracy before they are entered into the state database, and definitions such as the 30‑day fatality window may affect final totals.