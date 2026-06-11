MyWof® Announces June Kickstarter Campaign for WorkOut Fidget Designed for Empowerment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyWof® is pleased to announce the upcoming Kickstarter launch of the WOF® , a compact “ WorkOut Fidget ” designed to combine the engaging qualities of a traditional fidget device with upper-body movement. The 30-day crowdfunding campaign is scheduled to begin during summer 2026 and will introduce a limited-edition design created exclusively for early backers.At a time when many people spend long stretches of the day in front of screens, MyWofis presenting a simple alternative: a handheld device that encourages users to take a break, move their arms and shoulders, and refocus their attention on a physical activity. The WOFuses a cord-driven spinning mechanism and handles that require coordination and sustained movement to keep the central piece in motion.The product began with a family memory. Approximately 60 years ago, founder Sylvain Folligne’s grandfather, Louie, handcrafted spinning toys for children on a farm in Brittany, France. Decades later, the family revisited the original concept and began exploring how a few design changes, including the addition of handles, could transform the toy into an interactive movement device suited to modern daily life.“Simple and timeless feels good again,” says Sylvain Folligne, founder of MyWof. “The WOFwas inspired by an object that brought joy to our family many years ago. We wanted to preserve that sense of play while creating something that encourages people to step away from constant scrolling, move their bodies, and reconnect with the moment.”The Kickstarter campaign will feature the “CLAPS” limited-edition WOFdesign, a satirical nod to the stress and uncertainty associated with today’s politically charged and increasingly unstable world. The design reflects the broader message behind MyWof | My Power: while external events may be difficult to control, individuals can still take practical steps to build strength, release tension, and regain a sense of personal agency. Produced only in the quantities required to fulfill campaign orders, the collection will be available in three training categories designed to offer different levels of resistance and intensity.The Duck Soup category is the smallest and most accessible option, designed for casual use while seated at a desk or relaxing at home. The Athlete category offers an intermediate level that requires a more active posture and greater effort to maintain the spinning motion. The Elite category is the most physically demanding version, with the highest level of tension and a larger format intended for users seeking a stronger challenge. The Athlete and Elite versions can also be used as two-person activities, adding a social and coordination-based element.Each WOFis designed with durability and material selection in mind. The product incorporates cork, natural wool felt, aluminum, and recyclable nylon. Components are transported from Asia to France by rail, where final assembly is entrusted to a French organization that provides meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, supporting greater independence through structured work. The company has also designed the product with rounded edges and reinforced materials to support repeated use.Before the Kickstarter campaign begins, prospective backers can place a pre-launch deposit through the MyWofwebsite to reserve campaign discounts. An additional deposit option includes access to a limited-edition CLAPS cap. Full campaign details, reward options, and final delivery estimates will be available when the Kickstarter page goes live.The WOFis intended to offer an approachable way to add movement to ordinary moments, whether during a break from work, while spending time with family and friends, or as a playful coordination challenge. By returning to a straightforward mechanical design rooted in a family tradition, MyWofis introducing a product that reflects the campaign message: “Take a Break: Empower Yourself.”For more information, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/louiandco/my-wof-the-first-work-out-fidget-0 About MyWofMyWofcreates handcrafted fidget devices designed to encourage physical movement, mental clarity, and more intentional breaks from screen-focused routines. The company’s flagship WOFproduct was inspired by a toy handcrafted approximately 60 years ago by the founder’s grandfather in Brittany, France. Founder Sylvain Folligne is an entrepreneur, art director, and graphic designer with experience at Parisian advertising agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi, JWT, and TBWA. Over the past decade, he has also conceived, designed, manufactured, and distributed consumer products across Europe.

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