NEW STUDY: TELETRIAGE SAFELY DIVERTS 77% OF CANINE GI EMERGENCY VISITS TO AT-HOME CARE

VetTriage

New study from VetTriage and Cornell shows teletriage safely managed 77% of canine GI cases at home, offering a data-backed solution to vet ER overcrowding.

By identifying true emergencies versus cases manageable at home, we provide peace of mind to owners and critical relief to overstretched ER teams.” — Dr. Shadi J. Ireifej

LAS VEGAS, IA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amidst a nationwide veterinary staffing crisis, a new study in the Open Veterinary Journal identifies a powerful solution to ER overcrowding: professional teletriage. The research, which analyzed 1,575 canine patients, proves that 77% of gastrointestinal (GI) cases—one of the most frequent reasons for emergency visits—can be safely managed at home with professional teleadvice.The collaborative study by Shadi J. Ireifej (VetTriage), Samantha L. Morello (Cornell University), and Marty Lesser (Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell) found that only 23% of dogs presenting with GI signs required immediate in-person emergency referral. The remaining 1,215 patients were successfully provided with at-home palliative care and monitoring instructions until their primary veterinarian was available.“This data proves that teletriage is a vital filter for the modern veterinary ecosystem,” said Dr. Shadi J. Ireifej, DVM, DACVS. “By identifying true emergencies versus cases manageable at home, we provide peace of mind to owners and critical relief to overstretched ER teams.”Key Research Highlights:- 77% ER Diversion: Overall, only 23% of the 1,575 dogs presenting with gastrointestinal signs were recommended for an in-person emergency referral.- At-Home Care Efficacy: The vast majority (77%) were managed with at-home palliative care and monitoring until their family veterinarian office reopened for scheduled appointments.-Highest "Red Flags": Abdominal distention and lethargy were associated with the greatest increase in odds of emergency referral, at 174% and 126%, respectively.-Vomiting Prevalence: As the most common symptom (62%), vomiting alone was associated with a 50% greater odds of referral recommendation.-Clinical Prioritization: Increased odds of referral were confirmed in dogs with vomiting alone, a combination involving abdominal distention, or a combination of lethargy, anorexia, and abdominal distention.-Protective Factors: Dogs currently on medication saw 60% lower odds of emergency referral, suggesting a protective effect for pets already under consistent veterinary care.The study concludes that synchronous video teletriage holds "tremendous promise" for maximizing the veterinary workforce and expanding access to care across economic and geographic constraints.About VetTriage: VetTriage provides 24/7 video access to experienced veterinarians for teletriage and teleadvice. By bridging gaps in care access, VetTriage ensures pets receive the right level of care at the right time.

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