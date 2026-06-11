North Dakota Launches “BRIDGE” Initiative to Modernize Student Information System Statewide

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) is proud to announce the statewide rollout of the BRIDGE Project (Building Reports Informing Data-driven Growth in Education), an initiative designed to modernize how student information is managed, accessed, and used across North Dakota schools.

At the center of the BRIDGE Project is the transition to a new Student Information System (SIS). North Dakota will be migrating from PowerSchool to Infinite Campus, which will provide every public school district in North Dakota with a modern, unified SIS beginning July 2026.

Protecting Student Data

NDDPI understands that student data privacy and security are top priorities for families and schools.

The BRIDGE Project is built with a strong emphasis on:

Strong privacy protections for student and family data

Secure and standardized data management practices statewide

Careful migration and validation of data to ensure accuracy and continuity

This modernization effort is specifically designed to strengthen, not compromise, data protection, while improving how information is used to support student success.

Why This Change Matters

For years, school districts across North Dakota have relied on systems that vary widely in structure and capability. The BRIDGE Project represents a statewide commitment to improving how data supports students, educators, and families.

This initiative is designed to:

Establish more consistent data standards across all schools and districts

Deliver real-time insights that support teaching and learning

Reduce administrative burden through streamlined, modern processes

Strengthen collaboration between districts and state partners

Ultimately, BRIDGE is about more than technology, it’s about building stronger connections between data, systems, and the people who depend on them every day.

What Is Changing

Through BRIDGE, NDDPI is implementing a statewide Infinite Campus SIS that will replace PowerSchool in all participating districts.

Infinite Campus is a widely adopted platform for statewide implementations, used by education systems across the country. Including: 11 million students, in over 3,200 school districts, across 46 states, and 10 state education agencies.

The new system will provide:

A single, unified platform for managing student information statewide

Improved tools for attendance, grades, scheduling, and communication

Enhanced access for students, parents, educators, and administrators

A more modern, intuitive user experience across devices

When to Expect the Transition

The transition to Infinite Campus is already underway and will continue through a statewide implementation process.

Implementation began in January 2025

All districts are targeted for full transition away from PowerSchool by July 2026

Throughout this process, NDDPI is working closely with districts and partners to ensure a smooth and successful transition for all users.

Looking Ahead

The BRIDGE Project represents a major investment in the future of education in North Dakota. The goal of an improved student information system statewide is to enable:

Better-informed decision-making

Increased efficiency for school staff

Greater transparency and accessibility for families

Improved educational outcomes for students

As the project progresses, NDDPI will continue to provide updates, resources, and support to schools across the state to effectively utilize the new system and engage community stakeholders to maximize its impact.

About NDDPI

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) is the state agency responsible for overseeing and supporting public education across North Dakota. Led by the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, NDDPI works in partnership with schools, districts, and communities to provide a statewide system of service and support that fosters student success.

NDDPI provides leadership in developing education policy, setting academic standards, assessing student progress, and ensuring compliance with state and federal requirements. The department also supports educators through credentialing, administers key data and reporting systems, and promotes initiatives that prepare all students to graduate Choice Ready—equipped with the knowledge and skills needed for success in college, career, or the military.