Blumenthal Champions Wins for Connecticut in National Defense Authorization Bill

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement today after the Committee’s approval of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2027. The NDAA includes a number of provisions championed by Blumenthal to promote our nation’s safety and security, including supporting Connecticut’s defense industrial base, investing in advanced technologies, and promoting the well-being of servicemembers and veterans. Citing concerns that his Republican colleagues have included wasteful spending in the NDAA, Blumenthal ultimately voted against the bill. The NDAA passed out of Committee by a vote of 18-9 and will now move to the full Senate for consideration.

“This measure significantly enhances Connecticut’s vital role as an arsenal of democracy. I am proud of important provisions I advanced to support our state’s defense industrial base— manufacturers, suppliers, and skilled workers. Particularly important are investments in new technologies, including unmanned vehicles that I have seen perform so impactfully in my visits to Ukraine. I have fought as well for provisions that do right by our men and women in uniform— better housing and health care, for example— resources they need and deserve. At my urging, this measure helps keep faith with our allies, reaffirming our common commitment to preserving freedom and deterring aggression. Unfortunately, this NDAA has been vastly inflated by unnecessary, wasteful military programs that I cannot support. In too many ways, it is essentially a blank check for an administration that disregards and denigrates the real, urgent needs of Americans, and conducts an illegal, costly war without required Congressional approval. I cannot in good conscience support a hugely expanded $1.15 trillion military spending package while the President continues an unlawful Iran war, defying Congress and the Constitution,” said Blumenthal.

Standing up for Major Richard Star and combat-injured veterans, Blumenthal fought to end the unjust offset that denies combat-injured veterans full access to both their earned retirement pay and disability benefits, offering multiple paths to provide long-overdue relief. While these efforts were blocked, Blumenthal remains committed to ensuring that wounded servicemembers receive the benefits they earned through their sacrifice.

As a member of the Committee tasked with crafting the NDAA for Fiscal Year 2027, Blumenthal successfully advocated for the inclusion of several provisions that invest in Connecticut-based manufacturers and suppliers of vital national security interests, including:

Securing More Than $67.8 Billion in Defense Programs Supporting Connecticut Manufacturers and Suppliers: The NDAA for Fiscal Year 2027 includes more than $67.8 billion in defense programs supporting Connecticut manufacturers, suppliers, workers, and the state’s critical role in America’s national security. Among the Connecticut priorities supported in the FY2027 NDAA:

Submarines and Undersea Dominance: The bill supports more than $25.5 billion for submarine and undersea programs, including continued investment in Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines, Virginia-class attack submarines, submarine modernization, acoustics, combat systems, support equipment, advanced undersea technologies, and military construction at SUBASE New London. Blumenthal championed provisions to increase collaboration between the Navy and research universities, including UConn, to bolster the submarine industrial base and drive innovation in undersea technologies.

Helicopters and Rotary-Wing Aviation: The bill supports more than $4 billion in helicopter programs, including Sikorsky-built aircraft and modernization efforts such as the CH-53K King Stallion, HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter, MH-60, and UH-60 Black Hawk programs.

Pratt & Whitney Engines and F-35 Modernization: The bill supports more than $8.1 billion in F-35 procurement, modernization, and Continuous Capability Development and Delivery efforts, strengthening Connecticut’s aerospace manufacturing base and supporting Pratt & Whitney’s critical role in powering the Joint Strike Fighter.

Advanced Aerospace, Defense Technology, and Industrial Base: The bill supports additional investments in advanced aerospace systems, mission technologies, industrial base capacity, ship operations, flight operations, and other defense priorities that reinforce Connecticut’s role as a national hub for defense manufacturing and innovation. The Senate Armed Services Committee-approved legislation now advances through the congressional process and will be considered by the full Senate.

Blumenthal also fought for key provisions to support servicemembers and improve defense policy, including:

Codifying the Independence of Stars and Stripes: Blumenthal secured landmark protections for the editorial independence of Stars and Stripes, ensuring that the trusted news source for servicemembers and military families remains free from censorship, propaganda, and interference from the chain of command.

Addressing Mold in Military Housing: After years of oversight and advocacy, Blumenthal secured sweeping reforms to confront the scourge of toxic mold and unsafe conditions in military housing. The legislation imposes enforceable standards, independent inspections, and stronger accountability measures to safeguard the health and readiness of servicemembers and their families.

Advocating for Ukraine: Blumenthal fought to ensure that the hard-earned lessons of Ukraine’s battlefield are rapidly translated into capabilities for U.S. forces, securing provisions to strengthen drone and counter-drone innovation and deepen cooperation with Ukraine on emerging technologies. He led and secured language directing the Department of Defense to identify ways to accelerate production of Patriot missiles to Ukraine, helping protect civilians from Russian missile and drone attacks. The legislation extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) through 2029 and increases authorized funding to $750 million. Furthermore, the legislation also safeguards America’s commitment to Europe by preventing precipitous troop withdrawals.

Protecting Professional Military Education: Blumenthal fought to safeguard servicemembers’ access to world-class educational opportunities, supporting provisions that prevent abrupt cancellations of partnerships with accredited universities and ensure Congress receives advance notice and justification before programs are terminated.

Supporting Servicemembers with Increased Pay: Blumenthal championed provisions in recognition of the sacrifice of servicemembers and their essential contributions to our nation’s safety and security. This year’s NDAA authorizes a 3.6 percent pay raise for all military members.