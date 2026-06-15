Fischer Identity Announces Oracle Health Connector to Simplify Identity Management and Strengthen Healthcare Security

By integrating Oracle Health with the broader identity ecosystem, healthcare providers can improve security while reducing administrative complexity.” — Bryan Leber, Chief Executive Officer

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity , a leading provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions, today announced the availability of its new Oracle Health (Cerner) connector, designed to help healthcare organizations automate identity lifecycle management, improve access governance, and strengthen compliance across Electronic Health Record (EHR) environments.The connector seamlessly integrates Oracle Health (formerly Cerner Millennium) with the Fischer Identity platform, enabling healthcare organizations to automate password management and user access processes for employees, clinicians, contractors, and other personnel who require access to critical healthcare systems.As healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to secure electronic protected health information (ePHI), reduce administrative burdens, and meet regulatory requirements, the Oracle Health (Cerner) connector provides a centralized approach to managing user identities and access throughout the employee lifecycle.The connector leverages the Identity Connector Framework (ICF) to communicate directly with Oracle Health applications, supporting automated synchronization, authorization, and reconciliation of identity data. Through configurable workflows and orchestration capabilities, healthcare organizations can rapidly connect Oracle Health environments to their broader identity ecosystem.Key capabilities include:• Automated Provisioning and Deprovisioning: Automatically create, modify, and disable Oracle Health accounts as personnel are hired, transferred, promoted, or separated.• Password Management Automation: Streamline password management processes while reducing help desk workloads and improving user experience.• Centralized Access Governance: Provide security and compliance teams with a unified view of access rights and permissions across the organization.• Role-Based Access Management: Align clinical and administrative roles with appropriate system privileges to support patient care while minimizing security risk.• Compliance and Audit Readiness: Generate comprehensive audit trails and access reports to support HIPAA compliance and regulatory reviews."Healthcare organizations cannot afford delays, inconsistencies, or manual processes when it comes to managing access to critical clinical systems," said Bryan Leber , CEO of Fischer Identity. "Our Oracle Health connector enables organizations to automate identity processes, strengthen governance, and ensure the right individuals have the right access at the right time. By integrating Oracle Health with the broader identity ecosystem, healthcare providers can improve security while reducing administrative complexity."The connector, paired with Fischer Identity’s IAM solutions, is valuable for organizations seeking to eliminate manual account management tasks and reduce the risk of inappropriate access to sensitive patient information. By automating identity workflows, healthcare IT teams can improve operational efficiency while strengthening security controls across the enterprise."Healthcare providers are under constant pressure to do more with fewer resources while maintaining strict security and compliance standards," said Chuck Donnelly, Vice President of Sales at Fischer Identity. "This connector helps organizations simplify one of the most challenging aspects of identity management by automating access processes and providing greater visibility into who has access to critical healthcare applications."The Oracle Health (Cerner) connector is available immediately as part of the Fischer Identity platform.About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2005, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit www.FischerIdentity.com ###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

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