Georgia SoftWorks Webinar on Voice Automation for Warehouse Operations by AccuSpeech Mobile Integration w/GSW ConnectBot

Ben Sexton (GSW) and Bob Bova (Accuspeech Mobile)

Live online event explores hands-free voice-directed WMS workflows on Android mobile devices without costly server infrastructure or lengthy deployments.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia SoftWorks (GSW), a Dawsonville, Georgia-based warehouse connectivity software company founded in 1991, has announced a free live webinar showcasing the integration of AccuSpeech Mobile voice automation within GSW ConnectBot for Android. The event is open to distribution center managers, warehouse IT professionals, and logistics operations leaders seeking to modernize voice-directed operations without replacing existing warehouse management system (WMS) infrastructure.Attendees will gain an understanding of GSW ConnectBot Voice Automation with AccuSpeech Mobile, which enables hands-free, voice-directed warehouse operations on standard Android mobile computers. The integration works with both the GSW ConnectBot SSH/Telnet client and the GSW ConnectBot Enterprise Browser, covering the full range of WMS connectivity scenarios without requiring proprietary voice-only devices, a dedicated voice server, or a WMS upgrade."GSW ConnectBot Voice Automation with AccuSpeech Mobile brings voice picking to virtually any Android-based WMS environment in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional voice systems," said Lisa Trent with Georgia SoftWorks. "This webinar is designed to let operations teams see exactly what that looks like in practice — from scanning a GS1 barcode to completing a voice-directed pick — before they commit to a project."The webinar will cover key capabilities of the combined solution, including custom barcode scanning, keyboards, automatic WMS session reconnection, persistent login for uninterrupted warehouse workflows, and voice automation configured for existing WMS screens. AccuSpeech Mobile's device-based architecture eliminates the dependency on dedicated voice servers, and projects can move from design to production in as few as four weeks, with a typical return on investment within one year.The webinar is on Thursday July 16, 2026 and is free of charge.Registration is available at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5135679631194879578 . Capacity is limited and early registration is encouraged. More information about Georgia SoftWorks and its product lineup, including Dashalytics, GSW SSH Server for Windows, and the GSW Universal Terminal Server, is available at georgiasoftworks.com.About Georgia SoftWorksFounded in 1991 and headquartered in Dawsonville, Georgia, Georgia SoftWorks is a privately held warehouse connectivity software company specializing in enterprise Telnet and SSH server solutions for WMS, manufacturing, and logistics environments. Products including GSW ConnectBot, Dashalytics, GSW SSH Server for Windows, and the GSW Universal Terminal Server are deployed in distribution centers and manufacturing facilities worldwide. Learn more at georgiasoftworks.com.About AccuSpeech MobileAccuSpeech Mobile, founded in 2006 and based in Irvine, California, provides voice automation solutions for supply chain operations including warehouse management, distribution, field service, and enterprise asset management. The company's device-based voice platform is compatible with a broad range of Android mobile computers and integrates with existing back-end systems. Learn more at accuspeechmobile .com.###

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