Ilze Aguila, Growth Management, Recognized as Employee of the First Quarter

The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners recognized Ilze Aguila, Senior Administrator, Operations for Growth Management, as a recipient of the Monroe County Employee Service Award for the first quarter of 2026.

Aguila was nominated by Code Inspector Christian Robinson for her outstanding commitment to customer service, teamwork, and dedication to supporting fellow employees. Her nomination reflects the positive impact she has on Monroe County staff through her professionalism, responsiveness, and willingness to assist others whenever needed.

While recovering from surgery, Robinson noted that Aguila played a key role in ensuring he had the resources necessary to continue performing his duties successfully. She coordinated with Information Technology staff to have equipment installed in his office, remained readily available to answer questions, and aided whenever challenges arose.

"Ilze is very team-oriented and always willing to help, even if you are not in her department," Robinson said. "She really put me at ease during my recovery."

Growth Management Director Emily Schemper echoed those sentiments, praising Aguila's cooperative spirit and dedication to helping others succeed.

"Ilze shows a spirit of kindness and cooperation in everything she does," said Schemper. "She goes above and beyond to help staff and troubleshoot anything that comes up."

The Monroe County Employee Service Award recognizes employees who demonstrate exemplary service, outstanding job performance, positive contributions to coworkers and the public, and a continual commitment to Monroe County's values.