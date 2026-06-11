Minister O’Sullivan urges people using rivers and lakes to ‘Check, Clean and Dry’ boats and fishing equipment to protect wildlife

White clawed crayfish are a globally threatened species protected under the Wildlife Act and listed on Annex II and Annex V of the Habitats Directive. They are found in rivers, streams, and lakes around the country. Outbreaks since 2015 have shown that this disease results in the complete elimination of white-clawed crayfish populations in affected waters. It is not a risk to humans, pets or livestock but it is difficult to manage and control in affected waters. All users can protect our waterways and wildlife by following the Check, Clean, Dry method.

This follows recent reports from the Marine Institute confirming the presence of a plague caused by a water mould (fungal like organism), affecting the native white-clawed crayfish in the River Camac at Corkagh Park, Clondalkin.

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan TD, has today (Wednesday June 10th) urged all water users, including anglers, boaters, canoeists and other river users to follow the Clean, Check, Dry biosecurity protocol to protect native wildlife and habitats.

It is not known how the disease spread to the Camac River, but it is likely that it was through contaminated equipment. The disease can be carried on wet equipment. The National Parks and Wildlife Service, National Biodiversity Data Centre (NBDC), and other organisations and stakeholders such as the Marine Institute, South Dublin County Council and Dublin City Council, Local Authorities Water Programme (LAWPRO), Inland Fisheries Ireland, Waterways Ireland, OPW and Friends of the Camac are working together to try to manage and contain this outbreak as effectively as possible.

Water users are reminded to:

· Check equipment and clothing for any signs of mud, plant or animal material that has been in contact with the water or river banks. Remove anything you find and dispose of safely.

· Clean everything thoroughly, ideally using hot water. Pay close attention to areas that are damp or hard to access.

· Dry for as long as possible. If you cannot dry your equipment, consider using an appropriate disinfectant.

Members of the public who see dead crayfish in the area are asked to inform the NPWS by sending reports to info@npws.gov.ie or by logging records directly to the National Biodiversity Data Centre at www.invasives.ie.

ENDS

Notes to Editor

The white-clawed crayfish is Ireland’s only native crayfish species. They play a vital role in keeping waterways clean and as a food source for other species such as otters. It lives in a variety of freshwater habitats including streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs. It feeds on vegetation and other animal matter.

Crayfish plague is a disease affecting native crayfish caused by a fungus like organism originating in North America. Spores can survive in open water and in damp conditions for up to 21 days. It is believed that the crayfish plague may have originally arrived in Ireland through boats, fishing gear or other contaminated equipment that was used in other countries.

Dogs should be washed if they swim in one river system and before they are walked in another river system.

Water users should review guidance on www.invasives.ie/checkcleandry for more information.

A National Crayfish Surveillance Programme was established in 2018 as a Memorandum of Understanding between NPWS and the Marine Institute. This programme uses environmental DNA (eDNA) a novel, non-invasive method of detection of the DNA of crayfish and the disease from water samples. It monitors the spread and persistence of crayfish plague throughout Ireland and the distribution of the White-clawed Crayfish.