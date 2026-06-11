Minister McEntee holds discussions with Canadian Defence Minister ahead of EU Presidency

Minister for Defence Helen McEntee TD today (11 June) held a call with Canada's Minister of National Defence, David J. McGuinty.

The Ministers discussed the evolving security environment, including maritime security, cyber threats, critical infrastructure protection and the importance of international cooperation in addressing shared challenges.

Minister McEntee highlighted Ireland’s ongoing investment in defence and the Government’s commitment to strengthening national security capabilities.

Speaking following the call, Minister McEntee said:

"Ireland and Canada share a strong commitment to international peace, security and the rules-based international order. As the security environment continues to evolve, it is more important than ever that like-minded partners work together to address common challenges.”

The Minister emphasised the growing importance of maritime security, particularly in the North Atlantic: