Minister McEntee holds discussions with Canadian Defence Minister ahead of EU Presidency
Minister for Defence Helen McEntee TD today (11 June) held a call with Canada's Minister of National Defence, David J. McGuinty.
The Ministers discussed the evolving security environment, including maritime security, cyber threats, critical infrastructure protection and the importance of international cooperation in addressing shared challenges.
Minister McEntee highlighted Ireland’s ongoing investment in defence and the Government’s commitment to strengthening national security capabilities.
Speaking following the call, Minister McEntee said:
"Ireland and Canada share a strong commitment to international peace, security and the rules-based international order. As the security environment continues to evolve, it is more important than ever that like-minded partners work together to address common challenges.”
The Minister emphasised the growing importance of maritime security, particularly in the North Atlantic:
The Ministers discussed Ireland’s increased investment in defence, including the Government’s record €1.7 billion capital investment programme over the next five years, which will strengthen capabilities across the land, air, maritime and cyber domains.
Looking ahead to Ireland’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Minister McEntee noted that partnership and cooperation would remain central to Ireland’s approach to security and defence:
"Ireland’s EU Presidency comes at a pivotal time for European security. We are committed to working closely with our partners to strengthen resilience, support stability and enhance cooperation on shared security priorities.”
The Ministers welcomed the EU-Canada Security and Defence Partnership agreed in 2025, which has expanded cooperation across a broad range of security and defence issues.
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