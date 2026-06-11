Mike Young Releases Expanded Edition of Renovation Loan Guide for Homebuyers, Lenders, Realtors,& Contractors Nationwide

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This Resource Helps Homebuyers, Realtors, Lenders, Contractors, and Consultants Unlock One of America's Most Powerful Renovation Financing Programs available.

Every home purchase of a home over 1 year old should be a renovation loan. Every home needs something to make it "yours". Paint, flooring, update a bathroom or kitchen.” — Mike Young

HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than three decades working in renovation lending and over 6,000 FHA 203(k) projects, Mike Young has released a completely updated edition of his book, 203k Loan Practical Guide: The Hottest Rehab Loan Product on the Market.The new edition expands the original publication by nearly 200 pages and reflects major changes in today's renovation-lending environment, including updated FHA guidelines, increased loan limits, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), mixed-use properties, energy-efficient improvements, consultant procedures, contractor participation, and modern renovation-financing strategies.While many real estate books focus on theory, this guide was written from the field.Young has spent his career helping homebuyers purchase fixer-uppers, assisting homeowners with renovation financing, training consultants across the country, and working directly with lenders, Realtors, contractors, architects, engineers, and home inspectors."The biggest mistake people make is assuming the perfect home already exists," said Young. "Most buyers can create the home they want if they understand how renovation financing works."The FHA 203(k) loan allows borrowers to purchase or refinance residential property while financing repairs, improvements, additions, and modernization through a single mortgage. The program has become increasingly important as housing inventory remains tight and home prices continue to challenge buyers across many parts of the country.The updated guide explains how renovation loans can be used to:• Purchase and renovate fixer-uppers• Refinance existing homes and finance improvements• Convert multi-unit properties• Add bedrooms, bathrooms, garages, and living space• Complete energy-efficient upgrades• Address health and safety concerns• Create accessory dwelling units• Improve mixed-use properties• Build equity through strategic renovationsThe book also serves as a professional resource for Realtors, lenders, contractors, home inspectors, architects, engineers, and those interested in becoming FHA 203(k) consultants.According to Young, there is currently a shortage of qualified consultants in many markets throughout the United States, creating opportunities for construction and real estate professionals looking to expand their businesses.Readers will find real-world case studies, practical examples, contractor guidance, consultant procedures, forms, checklists, marketing strategies, and lessons learned from thousands of renovation projects.The expanded edition includes dozens of new stories drawn directly from actual projects, demonstrating both the opportunities and the pitfalls that borrowers and industry professionals encounter every day.Young began working with FHA renovation financing in the 1990s and has trained consultants throughout the country while helping shape practical procedures used by renovation lending professionals today.His training programs, consulting services, and software platforms have assisted thousands of professionals involved in renovation lending, construction, and property rehabilitation.Whether the reader is purchasing their first home, renovating a current residence, building a consulting business, or seeking better ways to help clients close more transactions, the book provides a practical roadmap grounded in real-world experience rather than classroom theory.203k Loan Practical Guide: The Hottest Rehab Loan Product on the Market is available nationwide.For additional information, training opportunities, or media inquiries, contact:Mike Young TeamEmail: mike@203konline.comAbout Mike YoungMike Young has worked in construction, real estate, inspections, consulting, and renovation lending for decades. He has participated in more than 6,000 FHA 203(k) projects, trained consultants nationwide, owned and operated a home inspection company for over 30 years, conducted construction draw inspections since 1990, and has personally invested in and renovated hundreds of properties. His focus has always been on helping people understand how to use renovation financing to create opportunities where others see obstacles.

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