The Truth Is On The Table: UAPedia Launches UFO Disclosure Game on Kickstarter

This new strategic trivia card game turns UAP knowledge, disclosure history, and reality’s biggest mysteries into a competitive tabletop experience.

UFO Disclosure Game was created because people are ready to explore this subject together” — Eduardo Mace - UAPedia Co-founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAPedia today announced the Kickstarter launch of UFO Disclosure Game by UAPedia: Trust Your Knowledge, a strategic trivia card game designed to bring the UAP conversation to game night.The UAP question has moved from late-night curiosity into public debate, media coverage, research communities, and cultural conversation. UFO Disclosure Game meets that moment with a fast, accessible, and surprisingly competitive tabletop experience where players do more than answer questions. They choose categories, manage risk, steal missed answers, and test how much they really know.Designed for 3 to 6 players, ages 14 and up, with 45+ minute gameplay, UFO Disclosure Game challenges players to score 100 question points across at least four categories and win by declaring “Disclosure!” The game includes hundreds of questions across seven core categories and three difficulty levels: Classified, Secret, and Top Secret.“UFO Disclosure Game was created because people are ready to explore this subject together,” said Eduardo Mace, Co-founder and Publisher of UAPedia. “The game is fun, but it also reflects a serious cultural shift. UAP are no longer only a subject for isolated researchers or online rabbit holes. They are part of family conversations, classrooms, podcasts, hearings, and public imagination. We wanted to build a game that invites people into that conversation with curiosity, strategy, and respect for the mystery.”The standard edition includes the base game box, rules, and 396 original question cards. The UAPedia Edition adds more than 200 additional UAPedia-derived question cards, bringing the total to nearly 600 cards, along with a UAPedia member badge. Kickstarter reward tiers begin with the $39 standard game and the $49 UAPedia Edition.Categories include TV & Movies, Crafts, Government, Celebrities, Abductions, Sightings, and Books, with Science included in the expanded UAPedia pack. The three-level difficulty system allows mixed-knowledge groups to play together, giving newcomers a clear way in while giving serious UAP followers a harder challenge.“This is not just trivia,” said Tim Spenny, Co-founder and Game Master for UFO Disclosure Game. “Strategy matters. Players can go for safer points, take bold swings on harder questions, or steal from opponents when they miss. That creates the best kind of table energy: surprise, debate, laughter, and someone eventually shouting Disclosure.”The Kickstarter campaign seeks to raise $39,000 from fans, community and the larger public to support the first edition’s production, manufacturing, artwork, fulfillment, content development, and backer communication. The campaign currently lists an estimated delivery of November 2026, with shipping planned for North American and European countries.The project grew out of UAPedia’s first nine months of publishing and community building, including UAPedia.ai and its UAPCon channel on YouTube. According to the campaign materials, UAPedia and UAPCon have already reached more than 150,000 readers and conference goers who support its free educational content. After five months of internal development, hundreds of question rounds, and multiple iterations, the team is opening the game to Kickstarter backers who can support the first edition and help shape future expansions.“Disclosure is not only about documents,” Mace added. “It is also about literacy. It is about helping people ask better questions, recognize major cases, understand competing explanations, and talk about the unknown without fear or ridicule. That is what this game does.”UFO Disclosure Game is live now on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/uapedia/ufo-disclosure-game-by-uapedia-trust-your-knowledge Back the campaign today, trust your knowledge, and bring disclosure to the table.About UAPediaUAPedia is an expert-curated, AI-assisted encyclopedia and knowledge hub dedicated to UAP - Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, anomalous encounters, disclosure, consciousness, historical cases, government records, experiencer testimony, and related fields of inquiry. With more than 450 full length entries, UAPedia organizes complex information into accessible articles, archives, references, events, and crosslinked knowledge pathways designed to support public education and open inquiry.About Guild Media GroupGuild Media Group is an independent media organization that operates curated, collaborative knowledge websites, event platforms, games, and AI-assisted educational projects, including UAPedia, UAPCon, and UFO Disclosure Game. Its mission is to build transparent, accessible, community-supported media and learning ecosystems around questions central to human development, public knowledge, and the future of disclosure.

UFO Disclosure Game

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