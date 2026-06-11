Breaking the Spell Over America Examines Spiritual Warfare and the Fight for the Nation’s Future

Breaking the Spell Over America by Scott Wallis

Scott Wallis delivers a thought-provoking exploration of spiritual conflict, national division, and faith-based solutions for America’s future.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time of increasing political division, cultural unrest, and uncertainty across the United States, author Scott Wallis presents a bold and spiritually focused perspective in Breaking the Spell Over America: How to Stop Satan's Plan to Destroy America. Combining prophetic insight, historical analysis, and faith-centered guidance, the book addresses what Wallis describes as a spiritual battle influencing the nation’s institutions, freedoms, and future direction.

In this work, Wallis explores the idea that America’s growing instability extends beyond politics and social conflict into a deeper spiritual struggle. Drawing from years of ministry experience and research, he examines how destructive influences have, in his view, infiltrated major sectors of society while encouraging believers to recognize and confront these challenges through prayer, spiritual awareness, and biblical principles. The book presents an urgent call for faith communities to engage thoughtfully and actively during a critical period in American history.

Breaking the Spell Over America offers readers an analysis of cultural and spiritual trends that Wallis believes have developed over generations. Through discussions surrounding spiritual warfare, societal influence, and the role of the church, the author seeks to provide readers with practical encouragement and guidance for navigating uncertain times. The book also outlines what Wallis identifies as actionable steps for restoring unity, strengthening faith, and confronting fear with spiritual conviction.

The inspiration behind the book emerged from Wallis’ concern over increasing hostility, confusion, and ideological conflict throughout the nation. Motivated by a desire to encourage spiritual preparedness and informed dialogue, he wrote the book to equip readers with a framework for understanding current events through a faith-based lens. Wallis emphasizes the importance of hope, discernment, and personal responsibility in shaping both individual lives and the broader direction of society.

The book is particularly aimed at Christians, ministry leaders, faith-based communities, and readers interested in spiritual perspectives on modern cultural issues. Many readers may find its message especially relevant amid ongoing debates surrounding morality, freedom, and national identity. Through its combination of historical reflection and spiritual interpretation, the book encourages thoughtful engagement rather than passive observation.

Scott Wallis is recognized as a prophetic voice and faith leader dedicated to teaching on spiritual growth, cultural discernment, and biblical truth. With contributions from Cecile Wallis in the prologue and Daniel Pringle in the foreword, the book reflects a collaborative effort grounded in ministry experience and spiritual insight.

The book is available at:

https://www.amazon.com/Breaking-Spell-Over-America-Destroy/dp/1662843860

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