ATLANTA – Today, Georgia became one of the first states in the nation to ensure eligible foster children can benefit from the same tax-advantaged investment "Trump Accounts" created by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act as their peers, in addition to any Social Security survivor benefits they may receive. Part of First Lady Melania Trump's effort to launch these "Fostering the Future Accounts," this measure will help secure a stronger financial foundation for thousands of foster children in state care, giving them quality support and assets when they age out of the system.

“Every Georgia child deserves opportunity and the ability to succeed, regardless of their circumstances," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Ensuring foster children can receive the same benefits from these accounts as the rest of their peers is part of our unwavering commitment to supporting these young people, and I want to thank the president and his team for making this possible."

U.S. children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, are eligible to receive $1,000 from the U.S. Treasury into a Trump Account. All eligible foster children in Georgia born during this timeframe will be automatically enrolled to receive this seed funding. The accounts will track a stock index and become available for withdrawal when a child turns eighteen. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS), Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) will work closely with federal officials, caregivers, and community partners to protect and best leverage these tax-advantaged accounts for children while they are in the system.

"Children in foster care face unique challenges, and they deserve to know they can have a safe and secure future," said First Lady Marty Kemp. "When they age out of the system, those challenges only become more difficult, especially when it comes to finances. By providing this critical foundation, we are helping them step into adulthood confidently and build the successful lives they so deserve."

President Trump first announced the creation of these accounts in 2025 as tax-deferred investment assets for newborns. For more information, visit https://trumpaccounts.gov/.

"Trump Accounts will truly change lives and provide critical financial assistance for foster kids moving into adulthood, and Georgia welcomes this opportunity to jumpstart our children’s financial success," said Georgia Department of Human Services Commissioner and DFCS Director Candice Broce. "Georgia's foster children are blessed to have a tireless advocate in First Lady Marty Kemp who has consistently brought to light the unique needs facing this vulnerable population. We applaud the work of President and Mrs. Trump on this issue, and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Administration to dramatically improve how we provide for foster children - both while they are under our care and into their adult lives."

About Georgia Department of Human Services

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) delivers a wide range of human services designed to promote self-sufficiency, safety and well-being for all Georgians. DHS formed in July 2009 as part of the reorganization of the former Georgia Department of Human Resources, which had served Georgia since 1972. DHS comprises three program divisions – Aging Services, Child Support Services, and Family & Children Services. For more information, visit dhs.georgia.gov.

About the Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS)

The Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) investigates reports of child abuse; finds foster and adoptive homes for abused and neglected children; issues SNAP, Medicaid, and TANF; helps out-of-work parents get back on their feet; and provides numerous support services and innovative programs to help families in need. To contact DFCS or to learn more, visit dfcs.georgia.gov

Contact Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Manager Annalise Morning