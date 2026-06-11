America Tried to Optimize Sleep, Dr. Shelby Harris Says That May Be the Problem

Dr. Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM

Board-Certified Sleep Specialist Delivers Evidence-Based TEDxBeverlyGrove Talk on How Effort, Anxiety, and Performance Culture Follow Us to Bed

Insomnia is effort that follows us to bed. Sleep does not require more effort. It requires less interference.” — Dr. Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM, at TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We built a culture that tracks sleep, scores sleep, supplements sleep, and panics when sleep does not perform.At TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026, board-certified behavioral sleep medicine specialist Dr. Shelby Harris , PsyD, DBSM argued that this may be exactly how we broke it.On March 14, 2026, at the historic Marilyn Monroe Theatre in West Hollywood, Dr. Harris delivered "How We Broke Sleep Without Realizing It" — an evidence-based talk reframing insomnia not simply as a biological malfunction, but as a conditioned response — one often intensified by the very discipline high performers bring to solving it."Insomnia is effort that follows us to bed. Sleep does not require more effort. It requires less interference."— Dr. Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM, at TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026Drawing on twenty-five years of research and clinical practice, Dr. Harris outlined three evidence-based resets drawn from Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia — CBT-I — widely recognized as the gold-standard non-pharmacological treatment for chronic insomnia.Her framework was simple: stop expanding the battlefield.First, stop spending more time in bed than the body can actually sleep. Second, train the mind before bedtime, not during the crisis. Third, return the bed to its original job — sleep, not performance.In a culture increasingly shaped by wellness tracking, optimization rituals, and billion-dollar sleep-aid markets, Dr. Harris's talk arrives with a counterintuitive message: the way many people are trying to fix sleep may be teaching the brain that sleep is something to chase, measure, and control.And that, she argues, is part of the problem.Dr. Harris's talk will be released online in the coming months as part of TEDxBeverlyGrove's full speaker series distribution.About Dr. Shelby HarrisDr. Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM is a board-certified behavioral sleep medicine specialist and Clinical Associate Professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in both Neurology and Psychiatry. She is the former director of the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Program at Montefiore Medical Center. Dr. Harris practices in White Plains, New York and via telehealth, specializing in evidence-based, non-pharmacological treatment for insomnia, nightmares, circadian rhythm disorders, narcolepsy, and related conditions.About TEDxBeverlyGroveTEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 — "Reimagining the Possible" was held March 14, 2026, at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre in West Hollywood, California. Organized and produced by Marvin V. Acuna, the event brought together twelve speakers, sponsors, brand partners, and volunteers for a full day devoted to ideas worth spreading. Speaker talks will be released online in the coming months.Marvin V. Acuna is a TEDx Organizer and Producer. In that role, he curates speakers, ideas, and the architecture of a high-trust live stage. Separate from his work as a TEDx producer, Acuna advises leaders, founders, attorneys, and public figures as a speaking coach and talk architect. He helps clients uncover the idea inside their story, sharpen their message, and deliver it with clarity, authority, and impact. He also serves as Head of Business Strategy for The Lawyers Roundtable and is the founder of MoBal Systems.About TEDTED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through The Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze $6.6 billion in funding for projects that support bold solutions to the world's most urgent challenges — working to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023 TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future. View a full list of TED's many programs and initiatives.Follow TED on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)###

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