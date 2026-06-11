Lights temporarily turned off on Mississippi River bridges in Red Wing, Wabasha, Winona during mayfly hatching (June 11, 2026)

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ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists crossing the state highway Mississippi River bridges in Red Wing, Wabasha and Winona will notice that the overhead lights are turned off to reduce the effects of the mayfly hatching on the bridges’ driving surfaces, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will begin turning off the overhead lights over the next few days on the Mississippi River bridges in Red Wing (Highway 63), Wabasha (Highway 60) and Winona (Highway 43). The lights will remain off until the hatching has subsided. Hatching can often last weeks. Mayflies are attracted to lights and having mayflies swarming on the bridges can create dangerous driving conditions.

There are four Mississippi River crossings in MnDOT’s District 6 in southeast Minnesota. As in previous years, the lights on the Interstate 90 Dresbach bridge to cross into Wisconsin near La Crosse, Wis., will remain on due to its Interstate highway speeds, traffic volumes, and complexity of the interchange. The other three crossings will be dark.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and avoid distractions.

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