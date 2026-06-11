Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,572 in the last 365 days.

Lights temporarily turned off on Mississippi River bridges in Red Wing, Wabasha, Winona during mayfly hatching (June 11, 2026)

Latest news releases

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists crossing the state highway Mississippi River bridges in Red Wing, Wabasha and Winona will notice that the overhead lights are turned off to reduce the effects of the mayfly hatching on the bridges’ driving surfaces, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will begin turning off the overhead lights over the next few days on the Mississippi River bridges in Red Wing (Highway 63), Wabasha (Highway 60) and Winona (Highway 43). The lights will remain off until the hatching has subsided. Hatching can often last weeks. Mayflies are attracted to lights and having mayflies swarming on the bridges can create dangerous driving conditions.

There are four Mississippi River crossings in MnDOT’s District 6 in southeast Minnesota. As in previous years, the lights on the Interstate 90 Dresbach bridge to cross into Wisconsin near La Crosse, Wis., will remain on due to its Interstate highway speeds, traffic volumes, and complexity of the interchange. The other three crossings will be dark.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and avoid distractions.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lights temporarily turned off on Mississippi River bridges in Red Wing, Wabasha, Winona during mayfly hatching (June 11, 2026)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.