Ovadia Law Group Files Fraud Suit Against Medical Practice Alleging Illegal Upcoding and Unnecessary Testing

Ovadia Law Group has filed a lawsuit in Lee County, alleging predatory medical billing practices against victims of car accidents. The lawsuit arises from an outpatient medical evaluation following a motor vehicle accident.

Ovadia Law Group files a fraud lawsuit against a Florida medical practice, alleging illegal upcoding and unnecessary testing on a car accident victim.

When billing codes are artificially inflated or applied to unnecessary services, it places an unfair financial burden on individuals” — Abe Ovadia

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ovadia Law Group has filed a lawsuit in Lee County, Florida (Case #26-CC-004667) against a local medical provider, alleging fraudulent billing practices following an automobile accident evaluation. The lawsuit contends that an orthopedic medical practice improperly billed in excess of $2,300 for a brief examination and diagnostic x-rays that the plaintiff alleges were medically unnecessary.Allegations of Exploding the Bill: The 15-Minute "Hour"The legal action stems from an outpatient medical evaluation conducted after a motor vehicle accident. According to the filed complaint, the medical office utilized a high-level billing code reserved for complex procedures, whereas the lawsuit alleges only a brief, minor service was actually performed. The complaint further alleges that the medical practice refused requests to negotiate the final balance of the statement.Protecting Injured Consumers"Our firm is committed to ensuring that billing practices accurately reflect the level of care provided to patients," stated Abe Ovadia from Ovadia Law Group. "When billing codes are artificially inflated or applied to unnecessary services, it places an unfair financial burden on individuals recovering from accidents. This lawsuit seeks to address these specific billing discrepancies."About Ovadia Law GroupOvadia Law Group is a Florida-based law firm specializing in personal injury law. In addition to representing injured consumers, the firm provides defense representation for Florida medical providers facing civil RICO and Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act (FDUTPA) claims. The firm has defended numerous medical professionals in insurance fraud litigation involving major carriers, including GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate.

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