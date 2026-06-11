Attorney General Murrill's Office arrests 24-year-old from Tickfaw for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material Under the Age of 13

Agents with Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested a 24-year-old for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material Under the Age of 13.

24-year-old Chandler Matthew Sanderson, of Rivers Road in Tickfaw, searched for, saved and uploaded multiple files containing prepubescent child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to an online file storage platform.

LBI agents initially got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Sanderson was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of:

14:81.1 (Possession of) Child Sexual Abuse Material under the Age of Thirteen - 6 counts

Both the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations assisted the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation on this case.

Sanderson's bond information is unknown at this time.

The investigation continues.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.