Attorney General Liz Murrill applauds court victory for Louisiana horsemen and horse racing industry

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill praised today’s Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling holding the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA) unconstitutional.

Louisiana has fought alongside horsemen and racing industry stakeholders for years, arguing that Congress improperly gave government regulatory and enforcement powers to a private organization. The Fifth Circuit agreed, ruling that the law’s structure violates the Constitution.

“The Fifth Circuit held HISA unconstitutional! We’ve been battling this federal overreach with our racing industry for several years, and this is BIG. This is a major victory for Louisiana’s horsemen and our racing industry,” said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

Louisiana remains committed to protecting the state’s horse racing industry and pushing back against unconstitutional federal overreach.

Read the ruling here.