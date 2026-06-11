Mayor Michelle Wu Kicks Off Historic Summer of Global Events Across Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu joined City departments and local and state partners to kick off a historic summer of global events across Boston, including Boston 250, the FIFA World Cup™, and Sail Boston. From these iconic large-scale celebrations to community-based programming like watch parties and small business activations, Boston is creating dynamic, welcoming experiences in every corner of the city.

“From Tall Ships navigating our harbor to teams and fans from around the world enjoying the World Cup, to celebrations of our city’s 250th, Boston is the place to be this summer,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Over the past months, we have been working with city officials, local businesses, civic associations, emergency services, and residents to create events and spaces for everyone and to bring these celebrations to every corner of our city. There is so much to do and experience, and we are excited to showcase all that Boston has to offer.”

“Massachusetts is proud to welcome visitors from around the world for a historic summer of events and celebrations,” said Governor Maura Healey. “From major events like the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, Sail Boston and the World Cup to the dozens of MA250 events taking place across the state, there is truly something for everyone. This summer is an opportunity to showcase everything that makes Boston and Massachusetts special — our history, our culture, our neighborhoods, our small businesses and, most importantly, our people. We're grateful for our partnership with the City of Boston and look forward to a safe, successful and memorable summer.”

“Between the thrilling World Cup games that will be hosted in our region and around the nation, to the Tall Ships making a triumphant return to Boston Harbor, to the 250th anniversary of the American revolution, Boston is in for a truly exciting summer,” said Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means (D-Boston). “I want to thank Mayor Wu and her administration for all the hard work and preparation they have put into planning the events around the City and ensuring that it will be a fun and safe time for all our residents.”

“Boston is ready for a summer that feels like we will be living history. From the harbor to all of our neighborhoods, Boston is ready to welcome visitors from across the globe for FIFA, the Tall Ships, and the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding”, said City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune. “I’m hopeful that when the world comes to Boston, it experiences the full richness of our city, and that the economic opportunities created by these events will reach the small businesses, entrepreneurs, artists, and communities that make Boston the vibrant city it is today.”

Launched in April 2025, Boston 250 is a public-private partnership that commemorates the City's role as the birthplace of the American Revolution, and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Boston 250 programming includes:

The City has announced a new campaign, “Boston Stands For” highlighting Boston’s revolutionary past, present, and future. Visit boston250.org to view the Anthem Video and learn more about “Boston Stands For” and upcoming events and activities.

In partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, 250 limited edition Blue Bikes, featuring Boston 250-themed art from MassArt and UMass Boston students, will be unveiled across the city this summer. In addition to the launch of the bikes, there will be related challenges and giveaways for residents and visitors.

The City and John Hancock are partnering to ensure Boston City Hall, John Hancock’s 200 Berkeley Street, and other public and private buildings will be illuminated in red, white, and blue in observance of the fourth of July and select USMNT FIFA matchdays (June 12, June 25, July 4th). Converse, WHOOP, State Street, and the Hynes and Menino Convention Centers are also committed to “light up” on those three dates, with more expected to join.

The City will be hosting its annual July 4th Parade, Reading of the Declaration of Independence, and Oration at Faneuil Hall:

9:00 am: Parade kicks off from Copley Square

10:15 am: Reading of the Declaration of Independence from Old State House balcony

11:00 am: Faneuil Hall Oration

The Boston 250 Fund at the Boston Foundation will be granting $150,000 to community organizations to support neighborhood events, tours and activations celebrating Boston’s revolutionary past, present, and future.

Additional announcements will follow as the City unveils the Tour 250 neighborhood markers and digital app and additional details around the July 4th Parade, Reading of the Declaration of Independence, and Oration at Faneuil Hall .

“For more than a century and a half, John Hancock has been proud to call this city home and to grow alongside the people and neighborhoods that make it a great place to live and work. As Boston joins the nation in marking America’s 250th, we’re honored to work with Mayor Wu and the City to light our skyline in red, white, and blue, celebrating our shared history and the future we’re building together,” said Brooks Tingle, President and CEO, John Hancock.

Boston will host a major slate of FIFA World Cup 2026 programming. Hosted by Boston 26, The FIFA Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza will operate for 16 days beginning June 12 through June 27. The free, publicly accessible festival will host up to 5,000 attendees per day and feature a live broadcast, food and merchandise vendors, interactive activations, a dedicated kids zone, and family-friendly programming. The Fan Fest will also highlight cultural showcases, featuring local performances and neighborhood-based organizations throughout the tournament.

"In a matter of days, Boston will be at the center of the world. We are in the middle of a truly historic summer between FIFA World Cup 2026, Boston 250, Sail Boston, and the celebrations happening across the City of Boston and Commonwealth," said Mike Loynd, President of Boston 26. "We are excited to welcome fans from around the globe to our region for seven matches at Boston Stadium. Whether you're joining us at FIFA Fan Festival at Boston City Hall Plaza, catching a watch party in your neighborhood, or experiencing the energy of the city all summer long, there is something for everyone. We are proud to work alongside the City of Boston, the Commonwealth, and our incredible partners to make it happen."

Additionally, the City will sponsor six free community watch parties during the duration of the tournament – featuring local vendors with food, face painting, music, and other family-friendly programming. Mayor Wu’s community watch parties help ensure that the excitement, and opportunity associated with this summer’s historic events extend into every neighborhood, giving residents the chance to celebrate the tournament in their own way.

Below is a list of watch parties the City is hosting:

Group Stage Matches:

Spain - Cabo Verde: Monday, June 15: 12 p.m. ET - Town Field, Dorchester

Brazil - Haiti: Friday, June 19: 8:30 p.m. ET - Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common

Colombia - Portugal: Saturday, June 27: 7:30 p.m. ET - East Boston Memorial Stadium

Playoff Matches:

Semi Final: Tuesday, July 14: 3:00 p.m. ET - Location to be announced at a later date

Semi Final: Wednesday, July 15: 3:00 p.m. ET - Location to be announced at a later date

Final: Sunday, July 19: 3:00 p.m. ET - Location to be announced at a later date

The City’s Block Party funding will support an additional 45 neighborhood events, engaging more than 25,000 residents and bringing World Cup celebrations directly into communities across Boston. The City will also be supporting more than 30 events this summer through the Office of Cultural Affairs team.

“In a matter of days, Boston will be at the center of the world. We are in the middle of a truly historic summer between FIFA World Cup 2026, Boston 250, Sail Boston, and the celebrations happening across the City of Boston and Commonwealth," said Mike Loynd, President of Boston 26. "We are excited to welcome fans from around the globe to our region for seven matches at Boston Stadium. Whether you're joining us at FIFA Fan Festival at Boston City Hall Plaza, catching a watch party in your neighborhood, or experiencing the energy of the city all summer long, there is something for everyone. We are proud to work alongside the City of Boston, the Commonwealth, and our incredible partners to make it happen."

"The moment has arrived. This spectacular and unprecedented lineup of summer events is an exciting opportunity to put Boston on the global stage like never before,” said President and CEO of Meet Boston, Martha Sheridan. “At Meet Boston we've been working hard, with our partners, for years to ensure that FIFA World Cup matches, Sail Boston, Boston 250 and all affiliated programming have the support they need to succeed as we showcase our destination in authentic and impactful ways. We've been so proud to support all of these events and we are so excited that the summer is upon us!"

Sail Boston will return to Boston Harbor beginning July 11 through July 16 – welcoming tall ships and Class A sailing vessels from more than 20 countries as a part of a global maritime celebration. The event will begin with the Parade of Sail on July 11, when vessels will make their way through the barber before docking at berthing locations across the waterfront. From July 12 to July 15, residents and visitors will have the opportunity to board and explore ships free of charge, while Sail Boston Festival in the Seaport and activations across Charlestown, East Boston, Downtown, Seaport, and Marine Park will feature food vendors, merchandise, and family-friendly programming.

Throughout the week, the City will host events that showcase Boston’s maritime heritage while creating opportunities for residents and visitors to experience the city’s waterfront neighborhoods.

Attendees can partake in waterfront events including:

Crew and cadet parade from the Seaport to the Waterfront on July 13

Sail Boston Cup at LoPresti Park on Tuesday, July 14

Fireworks displays over the harbor July 11, and July 15

"Sail Boston belongs to everyone. One of the things that makes this event so special is that there is no admission charge to board and experience the ships, the waterfront, and the excitement they bring to our city. By keeping Sail Boston free and open to the public, we're ensuring that families, students, visitors, and residents from every neighborhood can create memories and be inspired by these magnificent vessels. The harbor is Boston's front porch, and during Sail Boston, everyone is invited,” said Founder and President of Conventures and Executive Director of Sail Boston, Dusty Rhodes.

For additional details about the Summer 2026 events in Boston, visit: boston.gov/summer.