\_\_Driven to Serve: The Soldiers of the 246th \_\_

The slogan ‘two weeks in the summer and one weekend a month’ is a phrase commonly heard from National Guard recruiters across the country. While the saying is simple, it often leaves many wondering what National Guard Soldiers actually do during those two weeks of annual training. For Soldiers in the Michigan Army National Guard, it is a critical period where service members sharpen their military skills, improve unit readiness, strengthen relationships with fellow Soldiers, and gain valuable hands-on experience that prepares them for future missions.

For many, joining the National Guard is a family tradition or the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. Their reasons for serving may vary, but their commitment to their state and nation brings them together.

"Both of my brothers are in the National Guard, so I thought I'd give it a try," said Spc. Tyler Rowland, 1460th Transportation Unit, Pinconnine, MI.

"I have always wanted to be in the Army since I was a little boy," said Pfc. Boonthavy Omahavong, 1461st Transportation Unit, Clinton Township, MI.

Outside of the uniform, National Guard Soldiers come from diverse backgrounds. They are students, mechanics, teachers, business owners, healthcare workers, and countless other professions. They represent communities from every corner of Michigan, bringing unique experiences and abilities to their military service.

A portion of these Soldiers come together to form the 246th Transportation Battalion, a unit specializing in the movement of people, equipment, supplies, and more throughout the state and beyond. Transportation units play a critical role in military operations, ensuring that resources reach their destinations safely and efficiently. Whether supporting training exercises, emergency response efforts, or overseas deployments, transportation Soldiers are responsible for keeping missions moving forward.

Training is only one aspect of the experience. Leaders throughout the battalion understand that maintaining morale and teamwork are equally important. Strong relationships within a unit contribute to mission success by helping Soldiers communicate effectively and trust one another in challenging situations. To build these connections, leaders often organize competitions and events that allow Soldiers to demonstrate their skills while encouraging friendly rivalry and teamwork.

"I think that builds connection, it boosts morale, and just overall your happiness in the Army. And I think that we need that all the time," said Sgt. Jack Peirson, 1461st Transportation unit, Farmington Hills, MI.

One of the most anticipated events during the battalion's recent annual training period was the Truck Rodeo. For Motor Transport Operators, or 88Ms, the competition challenged Soldiers to demonstrate their technical skills, precision driving abilities, physical fitness, and teamwork under pressure.

The Truck Rodeo featured a series of timed events conducted on several military vehicle platforms, including the M915A3 Freightliner, M915A5 Freightliner, M1077 Palletized Load System, and M1088 tractor truck. These vehicles are used throughout the Army and require extensive training to operate safely and effectively.

Competitors were selected by leadership based on their performance, professionalism, and dedication to their duties. Participation in the event served as recognition for Soldiers who consistently demonstrated excellence both on and off duty.

The driving portion of the competition challenged Soldiers to maneuver large military vehicles through a variety of obstacles that simulated real-world situations they may encounter during operations.

"So the first station is the serpentine. The second station is a straight-line back-in with the trailer. Essentially, if you're backing up into a parking spot, you're watching your trailer and trying to keep it straight. Then the third station is the alley dock. If you're coming into an alley where you have to transition your trailer 90 degrees, that's where you have to put your trailer into," explained Spc. Blake Jackson, 1460th Transportation unit, Midland, MI.

In addition to precision driving events, competitors were required to complete practical transportation tasks. One station tested Soldiers on properly securing an HMMWV (Humvee) to a trailer using chains and binders, a skill used for safely transporting military vehicles over long distances.

"You'll take the chains and the binders, and you'll chain and bind the HMMWV onto the flat rack just so the HMMWV is secure," Jackson said.

The competition also included physically demanding events designed to test strength, endurance, and teamwork. Soldiers participated in tire flips and an HMMWV push, requiring them to move a military vehicle approximately 2.5 meters using only manpower. These events highlighted the physical demands often associated with military service while also emphasizing the importance of working together under pressure.

While the Truck Rodeo was a competition, its primary purpose was education and professional development. Soldiers were able to learn from one another, observe different techniques, and receive feedback from experienced leaders. Events like these help identify strengths, improve weaknesses, and reinforce confidence in individual and collective abilities.

Beyond the Truck Rodeo, another significant training event conducted by the battalion was a convoy operation from Michigan's Lower Peninsula into the Upper Peninsula. The mission provided Soldiers with valuable experience operating military vehicles over extended distances while navigating unfamiliar terrain.

"It was good to sightsee and know the history of Michigan. I've never experienced the Upper Peninsula, so it was cool seeing a different area of Michigan that I haven't been to at all," said Pfc. Omahavong.

Convoy operations are among the most important responsibilities for transportation units. Whether supporting disaster relief efforts, overseas missions, or training exercises, transportation Soldiers must be prepared to move personnel and equipment safely and efficiently. Opportunities to conduct realistic convoy operations allow Soldiers to build confidence while reinforcing critical driving and communication skills.The convoy crossed the Mackinac Bridge, one of Michigan's most recognizable landmarks, connecting the state's two peninsulas. For many Soldiers, the journey marked their first visit to the Upper Peninsula and offered an opportunity to experience a different region of the state they serve.

The success of these events depends heavily on leadership throughout the battalion. Noncommissioned officers, particularly sergeants, play a crucial role in mentoring younger Soldiers and ensuring training objectives are met. Annual Training provides leaders with opportunities to teach, coach, and evaluate Soldiers in real-world scenarios.

"It's an area we've never really traversed through, especially with this unit," said Sgt. Trevor Scarpeli, 1461st Transportation unit, Waterford, MI, "It gets experience with the new drivers. We have a lot of new Soldiers who need experience behind the wheel, and just putting the miles on that truck, and a big giant semi like a 915, is essential to their growth."

For junior Soldiers, this mentorship is extremely valuable. Experienced leaders share lessons learned from years of military service, helping newer Soldiers develop their skills. At the same time, leadership positions allow noncommissioned officers to refine their own skills and prepare for greater responsibilities within the organization.

Training events such as the Truck Rodeo and Upper Peninsula convoy also reinforce the battalion's sense of unity. Soldiers spend extended periods working together, overcoming challenges, and celebrating accomplishments. These shared experiences create bonds that often last long after the training period concludes.

Morale is a critical component of military readiness. Soldiers who trust one another and enjoy working together are more likely to communicate effectively and perform well during demanding situations. By balancing rigorous training with opportunities for competition, exploration, and camaraderie, leaders help create an environment where Soldiers can thrive.

The 246th Transportation Battalion's annual training period demonstrated the importance of both readiness and morale. Through competitive events, convoy operations, and hands-on training, Soldiers strengthened the skills necessary to accomplish their missions while building relationships that contribute to long-term success.

For many Soldiers, Annual Training represents much more than two weeks away from home. It is an opportunity to learn, lead, challenge themselves, and grow as members of a professional military organization. Whether navigating a difficult obstacle course during the Truck Rodeo, crossing the Mackinac Bridge in a military convoy, or mentoring a fellow Soldier, each experience contributes to the development of a stronger and more capable force.

The Soldiers of the 246th Transportation Battalion's dedication, professionalism, and commitment to one another ensure they remain ready to answer the call whenever Michigan needs them.