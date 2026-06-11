Facility dog Solomon promoted to first lieutenant after year of healing, comfort, at CRDAMC Your browser does not support the audio element.

Most officers earn promotions through years of service, leadership, and dedication. At Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, one officer earned his next rank by doing something much simpler: showing up when people needed him most.

CRDAMC's facility dog, Solomon, pinned on the rank of first lieutenant today, June 11, after a year spent comforting patients, supporting staff, and bringing moments of joy to the hospital's hallways.

Since arriving at CRDAMC, Solomon has become much more than a friendly face. Staff describe him as a source of calm during difficult days, a trusted companion during emotional moments, and a reminder that healing extends beyond medicine.

"My friend Solomon mends hearts," said Catie Frazier, a supervisory health system specialist.

"I have witnessed very broken hearts and souls in OBGYN, and he helps us heal them just by being there."

Sonya Woodson, deputy assistant director for quality and safety and Solomon's primary handler, said the facility dog shows a rare instinct for emotional need.

"Solomon has an extraordinary ability to detect signs of stress, anxiety, pain, or simply a difficult day," Woodson said. "He knows exactly when someone needs comfort, and he reminds us that quiet kindness can be the most powerful form of care."

Whether supporting health care workers after challenging clinical events, standing beside leaders during difficult loss notifications, or simply sitting quietly with someone facing a difficult day, Solomon has become a trusted source of comfort throughout the hospital.

For staff members, Solomon has become a constant source of encouragement.

Dr. Steven Ayers, director of the Robertson Blood Donor Center, recalled a difficult moment when Solomon climbed beside him and rested his head on his leg during a conversation about a patient safety event.

"He just knew how I was feeling," Ayers said. "It changed the way I felt in that moment and even after I left the office."

Solomon’s impact is perhaps most evident during life’s most vulnerable moments.

Woodson recalls a laboring mother who found comfort in Solomon's calm presence during delivery, helping her remain grounded during one of the most important moments of her life. Another memorable moment came when a young medic, newly pregnant and overwhelmed with emotion, met Solomon during a skills fair.

"He quietly stood beside her, and she just exhaled and began to cry," Woodson said. "He made her day."

Families often request Solomon during some of life's most important milestones, such as being present during the birth of their children, while others remember him for helping ease fear and anxiety during medical appointments.

One interaction particularly stood out. A young girl with autism approached Solomon in a waiting room. After a gentle lick on the cheek, she laughed, hugged him, and began talking to him. Her mother later shared that her daughter rarely spoke so openly.

"He brings warmth, happiness, and unconditional love to everyone he meets," said Jennifer Irby, health care risk manager.

His presence has also strengthened connections throughout the organization. Staff who might otherwise pass each other without a word now stop, smile, and start conversations because Solomon is nearby.

"He made my day," and "He's my favorite lieutenant," are comments Woodson hears almost daily.

When CRDAMC launched its facility dog program, leaders hoped Solomon would boost morale during a time of staffing challenges and increased stress. What they found was something much more meaningful — Solomon became a steady source of comfort, calm, and hope across the hospital. His impact has been so meaningful that leaders are now working on expanding the program to include a second facility dog.

One thing is clear for Solomon: his greatest achievement isn't the rank on his collar. It's the countless hearts he has touched along the way.

And if the smiles that follow him through CRDAMC's hallways are any indication, first lieutenant may be the easiest promotion he ever earns.