Lone Star Ember Releases 'Love You Like God Does' – The Perfect Christian Wedding Song for 2026

“Love You Like God Does” by Lone Star Ember Album Cover Art

Texas Country Gospel Ballad Featuring Acoustic Guitar, Piano & Gospel Choir – Ideal for Wedding Ceremonies, Reception First Dances & Faith-Based Playlists

This song declares that no matter how far you’ve run, God’s grace can still find you and turn your broken road into the most beautiful marriage story.” — John Ray Crawford, Songwriter for Lone Star Ember

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEJune 11, 2026 – Lone Star Ember is proud to announce the release of “Love You Like God Does,” a heartfelt country gospel ballad now available on all major streaming platforms.Already being called one of the best Christian wedding songs of 2026, this emotional track is perfect for wedding ceremonies, first dances, vow renewals, and faith-based wedding playlists.This warm, redemptive ballad unfolds like a late-night testimony under Texas stars. It tells the story of a drifting man running wild through neon lights and empty bars until a quiet backroad prayer brings him the woman who changes everything.Featuring gentle fingerpicked acoustic guitar, weeping pedal steel, soft piano, and a powerful building gospel choir, the song moves from brokenness to grace — creating the ideal soundtrack for couples starting their forever journey.“Love You Like God Does” celebrates God-sent, unconditional love. The song delivers a powerful promise to love “just because,” the way God loves. The emotional peak comes in the soaring final chorus as the gospel choir rises behind the lines:“I want to love you like God does… Forever my love… Baby, you’re the best part of me.”This heartfelt country gospel song is quickly becoming a favorite for brides, grooms, and wedding planners seeking meaningful, Christ-centered music that speaks to lifelong commitment, forgiveness, and godly marriage.Singer-songwriter John Ray Crawford shares, “This song came from the road, from rock bottom, and from the kind of answered prayer that only Heaven can send. I was that driftin’ man. Then God put a good woman in my path and showed me what real love looks like — patient, forgiving, and steady as sunrise. It’s more than a love song; it’s a testimony and the perfect wedding song for couples who want their marriage built on grace. A promise to love like the Father loves: unconditionally, through every storm, choosing her every single day.”“Love You Like God Does” is based on original lyrics and melody written by John Ray Crawford and is available now for streaming and purchase on all major platforms.Stream the official music video on YouTube here:Listen on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and more: https://linktr.ee/LoneStarEmber Follow Lone Star Ember:• Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/lonestarember/ • Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/people/Lone-Star-Ember/61580023197196/ • Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/artist/60BQW48hA3FjflKhdUHLg4 Production Process:Every song begins with original human-written lyrics drawn from real personal experiences, pain, joy, and true stories, paired with original guitar performances. Melodies are refined using AI tools to match the vision, with vocals enhanced from a human vocal sample using AI and selective autotune to preserve the warm southern Texas drawl.Tracks are brought together in Logic Pro, blending real instrumentation (fingerstyle acoustic guitar, weeping pedal steel, soft piano) with a swelling gospel choir on the final chorus to deliver the emotional lift every wedding moment deserves.Production Credits:Special thanks to the team at Lone Star Ember Music for support across original lyrics, melodies, original guitar, and heartfelt performances during multiple in-studio production sessions.Special thanks to Christopher Lee Garcia for his beautiful piano work on this track.Shout out to the talented team at @KillazBeatzz for their audio engineering talents on this single.About Lone Star Ember 💧🔥Lone Star Ember is a Texas-based independent music project led by Army veteran and accomplished singer-songwriter/producer John Ray Crawford. The project delivers raw, storytelling-driven tracks that blend heartfelt original lyrics, modern production, and genre-blending fire. Rooted in deep Texas grit, Lone Star Ember crafts cinematic, honest anthems that feel like open-highway drives.Follow Lone Star Ember on X (@LoneStarEmberTX), TikTok ( https://www.tiktok.com/@Lone.Star.Ember ), and YouTube ( https://youtube.com/@LoneStarEmber ) for lyric videos, behind-the-scenes content, and more.For media inquiries, interviews, promotional assets, or high-res artwork, contact: LoneStarEmberTX@gmail.comKeywords: Country gospel ballad, Love You Like God Does, Lone Star Ember, perfect wedding song, Christian wedding music, godly marriage song, faith-based wedding song, piano, JohnRayCrawfordLyrics, Texas country gospel, redemption song, unconditional love, first dance wedding song, gospel choir, acoustic country, pedal steel, Christian marriage song, answered prayer, faith and family, new gospel country 2026, southern gospel country, worship country, marriage goals, agape love, Christian wedding playlist, Texas music, independent country artist, acoustic gospel, heartfelt male vocals, southern drawlHashtags:#LoveYouLikeGodDoes #PerfectWeddingSong #ChristianWeddingMusic #CountryGospel #LoneStarEmber #GodlyMarriage #JohnRayCrawfordLyrics #FaithBasedWedding #WeddingFirstDance #ChristianCountry #TexasCountry #GospelBallad #RedemptionSong #UnconditionalLove #FaithAndFamily #NewCountryGospel2026 #AnsweredPrayer #GodlyLoveSong #SouthernGospel #WeddingMusic2026 #BrideAndGroom #ChristianMarriage #GospelWeddingSong

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