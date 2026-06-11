Cama’i CHC Highlights Family Support as a Vital Part of Mental Health Care in Rural Alaska

NAKNEK, AK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cama’i Community Health Center is raising awareness about the important role families play in supporting loved ones facing mental health challenges across rural Alaska. In a new community resource , Cama’i outlines practical ways families can recognize warning signs, offer compassionate support, and help connect loved ones with professional behavioral health care.In rural and remote communities, where access to mental health services can be limited, support often begins at home. Cama’i encourages families to listen without judgment, watch for changes in mood or behavior, and seek care early when symptoms such as persistent sadness, anxiety, withdrawal, sleep changes, or emotional distress continue.The guide highlights several ways families can support mental wellness, including:• Recognizing early signs of mental health challenges• Encouraging professional counseling or behavioral health support• Understanding barriers such as stigma, cost, transportation, and privacy concerns• Supporting healthy routines like sleep, nutrition, movement, and social connection• Knowing when to seek urgent help through 988 or other crisis resources• Caring for their own mental health while supporting othersCama’i CHC provides integrated behavioral health services for children, teens, adults, and families, including individual counseling, family and group therapy, behavioral health assessments, and referrals to specialized care when needed.Families in Naknek, South Naknek, King Salmon, and the greater Bristol Bay region are encouraged to contact Cama’i Community Health Center for mental health support, guidance, or help taking the next step toward care.

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