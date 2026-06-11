Tai Bixby Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Lead with Empathy' Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Tai Bixby - Best Selling Author

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Lead with Empathy" co-authored by Tai Bixby, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 4th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



Central to the success of "Lead with Empathy" is Tai Bixby’s chapter, "From Courtrooms To Closing Tables.” Tai shares his journey from resolving land use disputes to building a successful career in real estate and advocacy. Through personal experiences and professional challenges, he highlights the importance of protecting others, standing up for what is right, and using resilience and determination to create new opportunities and meaningful change.



“Lead with Empathy” has achieved outstanding success on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple business and leadership categories, including Communication & Skills, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Sales, and Direct Marketing.



The book also reached the coveted #1 New Release position in Direct Marketing and gained widespread recognition across Amazon's New Release lists, ranking among the top new releases in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Communication Skills, Business Development & Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Sales, and Business & Money. These impressive rankings reflect the book’s strong resonance with entrepreneurs, business professionals, and leaders seeking to elevate their impact through empathy-driven leadership.

Meet Tai Bixby:

Tai Bixby is a nationally recognized commercial real estate broker, investor, and advisor based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. With more than two decades of experience, he has built a reputation for bringing sophisticated financial analysis, tactical empathy, and creative problem-solving to complex transactions. As a dual designee of both the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) and the Certified Commercial Investment Member Institute (CCIM), Tai ranks among the top tier of commercial brokers worldwide.



At Real Estate Advisors, LLC, Tai leads investment sales, leasing, and advisory assignments across office, industrial, retail, multifamily, and land sectors. He has represented institutional investors, private equity funds, developers, law firms, banks, and municipalities throughout New Mexico and the Southwest—closing more than $500 million in sales and leases. His approach to negotiation, shaped by Chris Voss’s “Black Swan” methodology, combines tactical empathy, calibrated questions, and financial precision to unlock hidden value and drive meaningful outcomes.



Raised in New Mexico, Tai blends deep local insight with global perspective. His work has helped shape Santa Fe’s commercial landscape—from courthouse and government leases to downtown retail portfolios and industrial campuses. Known for his integrity, analytical rigor, and ethical focus, he continues to advise clients on strategies that foster long-term success.



When not brokering deals, Tai is active in thought leadership, mentoring, and managing his own investment portfolio. Outside of work, he volunteers at his religious center and enjoys traveling and sailing with his family.

Connect with Tai:

tai@tba.team

https://www.linkedin.com/in/taibixby/

www.reanm.com

To order your copy of “Lead with Empathy” please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.