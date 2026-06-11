Access Garage Doors Rebrands as Access Garage Door & More, Expanding Opportunities for Customers and Franchise Owners

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Access Garage Doors, the fast-growing national provider of overhead products and services, announced today that it is officially rebranding as Access Garage Door & More, marking one of the most significant developments in the company's history.While the new name introduces a refreshed identity, company leadership emphasizes that the change represents far more than a new logo, color palette, or vehicle wrap. The rebrand reflects a strategic evolution of the company's business model designed to create additional opportunities for franchise owners while expanding the value offered to customers nationwide.Over the past year, Access has expanded its offerings beyond garage doors and opener systems to include overhead storage systems as well as enhanced outdoor rolling screen, shade, and vinyl enclosure solutions designed for applications such as decks, patios, outdoor living areas, and commercial spaces. These additions have introduced two entirely new revenue streams for Access locations while remaining aligned with the company's core expertise in overhead products and services. Together, these additions further strengthen Access's position as a comprehensive overhead solutions provider while creating additional opportunities for franchise owners to serve existing customers through complementary offerings."This wasn't about changing colors and creating a new logo," said Jesse Cox , Founder and CEO of Access Garage Door & More. "This was about creating more opportunities for our franchise owners while staying true to who we are. We wanted to extend the quality of service Access has become known for while remaining focused on what we do best—overhead solutions."The project remained highly confidential for approximately nine months as Access leadership worked through extensive planning, market research, brand development, and implementation strategies. The rebrand was formally unveiled to franchise owners on April 30, 2026, coinciding with the release of the company's updated franchise program and supporting materials.The transition to Access Garage Door & More represents the first major brand evolution in the company's 20-year history.According to company leadership, the objective was to create a brand capable of making a strong first impression as Access enters new markets while maintaining a clear connection to its garage door roots."We wanted a brand that creates a splash when Access enters a market—something clean, professional, modern, and memorable," Cox said. "At the same time, we wanted to preserve our identity and our history. Garage doors remain at the heart of our business, but the new brand gives us room to grow additional revenue streams that fit naturally within our overhead solutions platform."As part of the rebranding initiative, Access partnered with nationally recognized home services branding agency KickCharge Creative to develop a dynamic new vehicle wrap design and supporting brand elements. However, company leadership stresses that the project extended far beyond vehicle graphics."It's not every day I get educated on how colors make people feel," Cox added. "I genuinely enjoyed learning some of the things I realized I didn't know about brand development. We invested in market studies and customer perception testing because our franchise owners trust us to guide this brand toward what we're all working to achieve every day. We felt a responsibility to do more than simply create a cool-looking brand. We wanted to do the homework, test it, validate it, and roll it out with confidence for the benefit of every Access location."The company expects customers to begin seeing the new brand appear throughout the marketplace beginning June 22, 2026, as locations gradually transition to the new identity. Rather than requiring a system-wide overnight conversion, Access has designed a phased rollout strategy that provides franchise owners the flexibility to adopt the new brand thoughtfully and efficiently while remaining focused on serving customers and continuing to grow their businesses.Among the first locations to launch under the new identity—alongside the company's flagship Chattanooga, Tennessee operation, which serves as National Headquarters and the real-world testing and development environment for many of the systems, technologies, and business model advancements utilized throughout the franchise network—will be Access Garage Door & More of Northville, Michigan, representing the brand's expansion into the greater Detroit market, and Access Garage Door & More – Hilton Head / Savannah, serving customers across both South Carolina and Georgia within the Hilton Head and Savannah markets. Both locations are expected to begin operations under the new brand in June 2026.The rebrand comes as Access continues its national expansion and reinforces the company's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and creating long-term value for both customers and franchise owners.About Access Garage Door & MoreFounded in 2005, Access Garage Door & More built its reputation by developing and operating successful overhead products and services businesses before initially offering franchise opportunities in 2019. Today, the brand continues expanding nationwide with a comprehensive offering that includes garage doors and opener systems, overhead storage solutions, and outdoor rolling screen, shade, and vinyl enclosure systems for residential and commercial customers.Built on a foundation of honesty, integrity, and continuous innovation, Access Garage Door & More remains committed to helping customers maximize the functionality, organization, comfort, and enjoyment of their homes and businesses through overhead solutions.For consumer products, services, and current locations, visit accessdoorcompany.com For franchise opportunities, visit bestgaragedoorfranchise.com

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