Pixel Comet Launches Creator-First Platform for Independent Filmmakers and Emerging Production Houses

Founder & CEO, Pixel Comet Media Streaming — driving innovation in digital film distribution and creator-first entertainment. Pixel Comet — Independent Film Streaming & Distribution Platform | www.pxcomet.com Pixel Comet Continues Its Mission to Empower Independent Filmmakers with Global Distribution and Audience Reach

Removing traditional gatekeepers, Pixel Comet enables independent filmmakers and production houses to reach global audiences directly.

Pixel Comet was built to give independent filmmakers a global platform where their stories can be discovered worldwide.” — Shruti Timande, Founder and CEO, Pixel Comet

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixel Comet Launches as the Premier Independent Film Streaming Platform Bridging Indian Cinema with Global AudiencesCalifornia-Based Platform Invites Independent Filmmakers Worldwide to Upload, Monetize, and Gain Global Visibility for Their FilmsPixel Comet ( www.pxcomet.com ), the independent film streaming and distribution platform founded by Shruti Timande, today announced its official launch featuring a curated slate of independent short films, documentaries, and feature films from emerging directors across India and beyond. The platform is now open for global audiences to watch, rent, and buy — and is actively inviting filmmakers, production houses, actors, and directors to join and distribute their work.About Pixel CometPixel Comet is a filmmaker-first ecosystem designed to give independent voices the distribution infrastructure they deserve. Founded on the belief that every great story — regardless of budget or geography — deserves to be seen, the platform supports films in multiple languages, offers rental and purchase options from as low as $1.99, and equips creators with a professional content dashboard to manage releases, trailers, and audience engagement.Featured Films Now Streaming on Pixel CometPixel Comet spotlights the following independent films, representing diverse genres, languages, and voices:1. TOMBYARD | Dir: Kenche Vinay | English, Telugu | Horror/Supernatural | 29 min — Intern doctors at a rural health camp encounter terrifying paranormal activity. Rent $2.99 | Buy $9.992. ETI Tomar, Yours Truely | Dir: Pervez Ahmed | Bengali | Drama | 248 min — A heartfelt drama exploring deeply human relationships through Bengali narrative traditions. Rent $4.993. BĀRĀT | Dir: Dhawan | Prod: Hitesh Dhawan, Tarun Dhawan / The New Box Productions | Hindi | Sci-Fi & Fantasy | 18 min — A miser who exploits the universe but never gives back finds a mysterious trail of money leading to unspeakable poetic justice. Rent $1.99 | Buy $6.994. Indian Museum Kolkata | Dir: Saibal Ray | English | Documentary/Travel | 33 min — A documentary on the history, architecture, and cultural vibe of Asia-Pacific's oldest and largest museum. Quarter-Finalist, Student World Impact Film Festival; Semi-Finalist, Egyptian American Film Festival NY; Nominee, Royal Chance Film Festival Beverly Hills 2024. Rent $2.99 | Buy $9.995. The Wrath of the Jinn | Dir: Richard Samson | Prod: Cynthia Samson | English | Horror | 106 min — A young woman's online friendship with an admirer unravels into terror when her brother races to uncover a shocking truth. Rent $7.99 | Buy $19.996. The Shadow in My Sleep | Dir: Richard Samson | Prod: Cynthia Samson | English | Thriller | 46 min — A professional on medical leave is left alone in her house with her cat — and something far darker. Rent $2.99 | Buy $9.997. The Game Mode — A Sibling Story | Dir: Richard Samson | Prod: Cynthia Samson | English | Family | 23 min — A passionate gamer and his scheming sister end up shocking each other in this heartwarming family short. Rent $1.99 | Buy $6.998. Devil and the Seashore | Dir: Ayan Santra | Prod: Next Morning Pictures | Bengali | Psychological Horror | 13 min — On their honeymoon, a newlywed couple checks into a hotel haunted by a missing uncle's dark legacy, triggering a psychological descent. Rent $1.99 | Buy $6.99A Platform Built for Independent FilmmakersPixel Comet is calling on independent filmmakers, production houses, directors, and actors across India, the US, and globally to join its growing creator community. The platform offers:✦ Global Distribution — Upload once, reach audiences in the US, India, and worldwide.✦ Flexible Monetization — Set your discount and earn directly from your audience.✦ Creator Dashboard — Manage your film, trailer, subtitles, pricing, and reviews from a professional admin panel.✦ Multi-Language & 4K Support — Many languages with subtitle support and quality up to 4K.✦ Director Visibility — Each film page credits the director prominently, building your public filmography online.✦ No Gatekeeping — Independent filmmakers are welcomed regardless of festival history or budget."Pixel Comet was born out of a simple question: why should a great story stay unseen just because it doesn't fit the mainstream mold? We built this platform for the filmmakers who are doing the real creative work — independently, passionately, and often without the recognition they deserve. We want to change that."— Shruti Timande, Founder, Pixel CometHow to Get Your Film on Pixel Comet1. Visit www.pxcomet.com or www.Pixel Comet.in and navigate to the creator portal.2. Create an account and submit your film details, trailer, and main content.3. Once reviewed and approved, your film goes live for global audiences to watch, rent, and buy.Pixel Comet welcomes short films, features, documentaries, web series, and experimental content across all genres and languages — from India, the US, or anywhere in the world.Contact InformationPixel Comet — Independent Film Streaming & DistributionWebsite: www.pxcomet.com | www.Pixel Comet.inFounder: Shruti Timande | California, USAPress & Media: social@pixelcomet.in | contact@pixelcomet.inFilmmaker Submissions: contact@pixelcomet.inAbout Pixel CometPixel Comet (pxcomet.com | Pixel Comet.in) is an independent film streaming and distribution platform headquartered in California, USA, hosting short films, features, documentaries, and more from independent filmmakers across India, the US, and globally. Audiences can watch trailers free and rent or purchase films in HD and 4K. For filmmakers, Pixel Comet provides a professional creator portal with full control over pricing, distribution, and audience engagement — committed to elevating independent voices and bridging indie cinema with global audiences.###Media contact details and high-resolution assets available upon request.

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