How Wisconsin is shaping the future of food and beverage

Many of the world’s most recognizable food and beverage brands have a presence in Wisconsin. That presence reflects generations of agricultural strength, industry expertise, and a well-established ecosystem built to support innovation, production, and growth. Nearly 14 million acres of farmland support a diverse network spanning dairy, meat, grains and crafted beverages, forming the foundation of one of the nation’s most established food and beverage industries.

At the first FaB Wisconsin Member Conference, industry leaders gathered to examine the future of the sector and what will be required to sustain its growth. The featured panel brought together Shelly Stayer, chairwoman at Johnsonville; Amanda Kroener, co-founder of Carbliss; and Shawna Nelson, CEO of Organic Valley in a discussion moderated by WEDC Secretary and CEO John W. Miller. Their insights highlighted both the strengths that define Wisconsin today and the opportunities that will shape its future.

Wisconsin pride is a business advantage

Wisconsin pride extends beyond identity and plays a meaningful role in how companies position themselves in the market. A strong connection to the state can reinforce credibility and help build consumer confidence. This shared reputation continues to support brand recognition both regionally and globally.

Johnsonville reflects this dynamic. What began as a small-town butcher shop has grown into a global brand while maintaining its Wisconsin roots. That pride remains closely tied to the company’s identity. It contributes to long-term customer trust and reinforces the perception of consistent quality.

Community is the difference-maker

The role of community emerged as a consistent theme in the discussion. Collaboration among producers, processors, and local partners creates an environment where businesses can grow and adapt. This approach strengthens regional stability and allows companies to navigate expansion with greater coordination.

Organic Valley’s cooperative model reflects this structure, with an emphasis on supporting farmers and achieving long-term sustainability. Carbliss’s experience in Sheboygan further illustrates how local engagement and economic development support can accelerate early growth and enable entry into new markets. Together, these examples demonstrate how strong community connections contribute to business success across the state.

Protein, simplicity, and GLP-1s are reshaping demand

Changing consumer preferences continue to influence product development and marketing strategies across the food and beverage industry. Protein remains a key driver of demand, while the increasing use of GLP-1 medications is affecting portion sizes, packaging decisions, and overall product design. At the same time, consumers are placing greater emphasis on ingredient simplicity and transparency.

Companies are responding by evaluating how these shifts align with their long-term strategies. Rather than pursuing every emerging trend, many are taking a measured approach that prioritizes consistency and fit with existing product lines. This balance allows organizations to remain responsive while maintaining focus.

Staying true to your brand matters more than ever

As opportunities for expansion continue to grow, maintaining a clear brand identity is increasingly important. Entering new markets or categories can create opportunities, but it also requires careful consideration to avoid overextension. Organizations that remain focused on their core strengths are better positioned to sustain long-term growth.

Carbliss has emphasized a disciplined approach—one that involves listening to customers rather than launching products based solely on trends. Organic Valley continues to align its decisions with its mission of supporting farmers, while Johnsonville remains rooted in its heritage and commitment to quality. In each case, clarity of purpose guides decision-making.

Wisconsin’s food and beverage ecosystem is a strategic advantage

Wisconsin’s strength in food and beverage is supported by a well-developed and integrated ecosystem. Agricultural production, processing, packaging, and distribution are closely connected, allowing companies to operate efficiently and respond to changing market demands.

This structure becomes increasingly valuable as product formats evolve and consumer expectations shift. Businesses are able to adapt and scale while remaining within a strong in-state network. The result is a system that supports both innovation and long-term growth.

Economic development is hands-on and relationship-driven

The discussion also highlighted the role of economic development partners in supporting business growth. In Wisconsin, these efforts are characterized by direct engagement and sustained collaboration rather than one-time support.

Examples shared during the panel illustrated this approach. WEDC’s involvement in supporting Johnsonville after a facility fire and the continued engagement of Sheboygan’s economic development community in Carbliss’s expansion reflect a commitment to long-term partnership. These efforts demonstrate how coordinated support can help businesses navigate both challenges and opportunities.

Growth follows opportunity and support

Leadership development and organizational growth are closely tied to access to opportunity. Panelists emphasized the importance of being given the chance to take on new responsibilities and expand their roles within their organizations.

Both Shawna Nelson and Amanda Kroener shared how the opportunity to step into new roles reshaped their careers and allowed them to lead with confidence. These experiences broadened their perspectives and continue to influence their leadership today. More broadly, this emphasis on developing talent and creating pathways for advancement remains an important driver of growth across the industry.

Winning in Wisconsin

The FaB Wisconsin Member Conference reinforced the strength of the state’s food and beverage sector and the factors that continue to support its success. A foundation built on agricultural expertise, collaborative networks, and integrated infrastructure positions Wisconsin to remain competitive in a changing environment.

Sustaining that position will depend on continued investment in innovation, workforce development, and strategic partnerships. As the discussion demonstrated, the same qualities that have defined Wisconsin’s leadership in food and beverage will also shape the industry’s future success.