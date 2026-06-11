KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY BOARD OF REGENTS Regular MEETING
KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY BOARD OF REGENTS
REGULAR MEETING
*** Meeting Will be Conducted in Person and by videoconference ***
Friday, June 12, 2026
10:00 a.m. EDT
Board of Regents Room
Julian M. Carroll Academic Services Building, 2nd Floor
400 East Main Street
Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
(Primary Physical Location)
Zoom Link: https://kysu.zoom.us/j/93329970477
Webinar ID: 933 2997 0477
One Tap Mobile: US: +13126266799,,93329970477# or +16468769923,,93329970477#
1. Call to Order Regent Tammi Dukes
Board Chair
2. Roll Call
Nicole Sergent
General Counsel
3. Consent Agenda Attorney Sergent
- Minutes from Previous Board and Committee Meetings (Action)
January 23, 2026 and February 13, 2026, Regular Board Meeting Minutes
March 3, 2026 and March 26, 2026, Special Board Meeting Minutes
February 12, 2026 and Committee Meeting Minutes
(Academic Affairs, Finance and Institutional
Advancement, Student Affairs, and Athletics)
4. Informational and Action Items A. University Senate Report
-
-
Faculty Senate Report Dr.
Patrese Nesbitt
(Information Item) Faculty Senate President
- Staff Senate Report Ms. Jameelah Means (Information Item) Staff Senate Vice President
- SGA Report Regent Cheyenne Rushing (Information Item)
- Faculty Senate Report Dr. Patrese Nesbitt
B. Division of Finance & Administration Updates Dr. Heather Bigard Vice President of Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer
Health Sciences Center Design Phase A Approval (Action Item) Mr. Eric
Zabilka
Partner/Principal/President
Omni Architects
Ms. Brittany Leneave Smoot
Architect
Omni Architects
Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget Update Dr.
Heather Bigard
Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Budget Proposal (Action Item)
Collections Update
Financial Clearance and Collections Policy (Action Item)
Property Purchase (Action Item)
Beverage agreement (Action Item)
C. Division of Academic and Student Affairs
Academic Affairs Updates
Dr. Michael Dailey
Faculty Workload (Action Item) Provost and Vice President of
Attendance Policy (Action Item) Academic Affairs
Student Affairs Updates
Mr. Michael DeCourcy
Weapons and Dangerous Materials Policy (Action Item) Vice President of Institutional
Community Standards Policy (Action Item) Advancement and External
Student Housing Update Relations
D. Human Resources
Ms. Kendra Herve
Staff Holidays Director of Human Resources
Vacation Leave Policy (Action Item)
Student Employment Policy (Action Item)
Overtime Regulation Policy (Action Item)
5. Legal and Personnel Matters (Closed Session) Chair Dukes
Pending and Possible Litigation under KRS 61.810(1)(c)(f)(m)
for proposed or pending litigation, to discuss records exempted
from disclosure, and personnel
6. Closing remarks Chair Dukes
7. Adjournment Chair Dukes
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