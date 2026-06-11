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KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY BOARD OF REGENTS Regular MEETING

KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY BOARD OF REGENTS 
REGULAR MEETING 
*** Meeting Will be Conducted in Person and by videoconference *** 
Friday, June 12, 2026 
10:00 a.m. EDT 
Board of Regents Room 
Julian M. Carroll Academic Services Building, 2nd Floor 
400 East Main Street 
Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 
(Primary Physical Location) 
Zoom Link: https://kysu.zoom.us/j/93329970477 
Webinar ID: 933 2997 0477 
One Tap Mobile: US: +13126266799,,93329970477# or +16468769923,,93329970477#

 

1. Call to Order                                                                                                          Regent Tammi Dukes

                                                                                                                                     Board Chair

2. Roll Call                                                                                                                  Nicole Sergent
                                                                                                                                     General Counsel

3. Consent Agenda                                                                                                    Attorney Sergent

  1. Minutes from Previous Board and Committee Meetings (Action) 
    January 23, 2026 and February 13, 2026, Regular Board Meeting Minutes 
    March 3, 2026 and March 26, 2026, Special Board Meeting Minutes 
    February 12, 2026 and Committee Meeting Minutes 
    (Academic Affairs, Finance and Institutional 
    Advancement, Student Affairs, and Athletics)

4. Informational and Action Items                                                                                                                      A. University Senate Report

    1. Faculty Senate Report                                                           Dr. Patrese Nesbitt 
      (Information Item)                                                                  Faculty Senate President
    2. Staff Senate Report                                                               Ms. Jameelah Means  (Information Item)                                                                  Staff Senate Vice President                                                                                                                      
    3. SGA Report                                                                             Regent Cheyenne Rushing  (Information Item)

   B. Division of Finance & Administration Updates           Dr. Heather Bigard                                                                                                                                          Vice President of Finance                                                                                                                                and Administration and                                                                                                                                  Chief Financial Officer

     Health Sciences Center Design Phase A Approval (Action Item)         Mr. Eric Zabilka                                                                                                                                                Partner/Principal/President 
                                                                                                                           Omni Architects

                                                                                                               Ms. Brittany Leneave Smoot
                                                                                                               Architect 
                                                                                                               Omni Architects

Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget Update                                             Dr. Heather Bigard
Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Budget Proposal (Action Item) 
Collections Update 
Financial Clearance and Collections Policy (Action Item) 
Property Purchase (Action Item) 
Beverage agreement (Action Item)

   C. Division of Academic and Student Affairs

      Academic Affairs Updates                                                      Dr. Michael Dailey 
      Faculty Workload (Action Item)                                             Provost and Vice President of 
      Attendance Policy (Action Item)                                            Academic Affairs 

      Student Affairs Updates                                                          Mr. Michael DeCourcy
     Weapons and Dangerous Materials Policy (Action Item)     Vice President of Institutional 
     Community Standards Policy (Action Item)                           Advancement and External
     Student Housing Update                                                          Relations

    D.  Human Resources                                                                  Ms. Kendra Herve
         Staff Holidays                                                                         Director of Human Resources
         Vacation Leave Policy (Action Item) 
         Student Employment Policy (Action Item) 
         Overtime Regulation Policy (Action Item)

  5.  Legal and Personnel Matters (Closed Session)                        Chair Dukes
       Pending and Possible Litigation under KRS 61.810(1)(c)(f)(m) 
       for proposed or pending litigation, to discuss records exempted 
       from disclosure, and personnel    

6. Closing remarks                                                                                                      Chair Dukes

7. Adjournment                                                                                                           Chair Dukes

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KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY BOARD OF REGENTS Regular MEETING

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