KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY BOARD OF REGENTS

REGULAR MEETING

*** Meeting Will be Conducted in Person and by videoconference ***

Friday, June 12, 2026

10:00 a.m. EDT

Board of Regents Room

Julian M. Carroll Academic Services Building, 2nd Floor

400 East Main Street

Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

(Primary Physical Location)

Zoom Link: https://kysu.zoom.us/j/93329970477

Webinar ID: 933 2997 0477

One Tap Mobile: US: +13126266799,,93329970477# or +16468769923,,93329970477# 1. Call to Order Regent Tammi Dukes Board Chair 2. Roll Call Nicole Sergent

General Counsel 3. Consent Agenda Attorney Sergent Minutes from Previous Board and Committee Meetings (Action)

January 23, 2026 and February 13, 2026, Regular Board Meeting Minutes

March 3, 2026 and March 26, 2026, Special Board Meeting Minutes

February 12, 2026 and Committee Meeting Minutes

(Academic Affairs, Finance and Institutional

Advancement, Student Affairs, and Athletics) 4. Informational and Action Items A. University Senate Report Faculty Senate Report Dr. Patrese Nesbitt

(Information Item) Faculty Senate President Staff Senate Report Ms. Jameelah Means (Information Item) Staff Senate Vice President SGA Report Regent Cheyenne Rushing (Information Item) B. Division of Finance & Administration Updates Dr. Heather Bigard Vice President of Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer Health Sciences Center Design Phase A Approval (Action Item) Mr. Eric Zabilka Partner/Principal/President

Omni Architects

Ms. Brittany Leneave Smoot

Architect

Omni Architects Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget Update Dr. Heather Bigard

Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Budget Proposal (Action Item)

Collections Update

Financial Clearance and Collections Policy (Action Item)

Property Purchase (Action Item)

Beverage agreement (Action Item) C. Division of Academic and Student Affairs Academic Affairs Updates Dr. Michael Dailey

Faculty Workload (Action Item) Provost and Vice President of

Attendance Policy (Action Item) Academic Affairs Student Affairs Updates Mr. Michael DeCourcy

Weapons and Dangerous Materials Policy (Action Item) Vice President of Institutional

Community Standards Policy (Action Item) Advancement and External

Student Housing Update Relations D. Human Resources Ms. Kendra Herve

Staff Holidays Director of Human Resources

Vacation Leave Policy (Action Item)

Student Employment Policy (Action Item)

Overtime Regulation Policy (Action Item)

5. Legal and Personnel Matters (Closed Session) Chair Dukes

Pending and Possible Litigation under KRS 61.810(1)(c)(f)(m)

for proposed or pending litigation, to discuss records exempted

from disclosure, and personnel 6. Closing remarks Chair Dukes 7. Adjournment Chair Dukes

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