Gwen Medved Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Lead with Empathy' Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Gwen Medved - Best Selling Author

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Lead with Empathy" co-authored by Gwen Medved, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 4th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "Lead with Empathy" is Gwen Medved’s chapter, "From Silenced To Sovereign: Leading With Empathy After The Fine Print Tells The Truth.” Gwen shares a deeply personal story about navigating heartbreak, healing, and rediscovering strength after difficult life changes. Through her experiences, she offers readers honesty, encouragement, and the reminder that even through pain and uncertainty, it is possible to rebuild, grow, and move forward with resilience.

“Lead with Empathy” has achieved outstanding success on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple business and leadership categories, including Communication & Skills, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Sales, and Direct Marketing.

The book also reached the coveted #1 New Release position in Direct Marketing and gained widespread recognition across Amazon's New Release lists, ranking among the top new releases in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Communication Skills, Business Development & Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Sales, and Business & Money. These impressive rankings reflect the book’s strong resonance with entrepreneurs, business professionals, and leaders seeking to elevate their impact through empathy-driven leadership.



Meet Gwen Medved:

Gwen Medved is a best-selling author, an entrepreneur, and an advocate for women and children, known for her deep commitment to family and impactful storytelling. Gwen works with individuals and companies dedicated to making a positive difference and is on a mission to inspire others to see the opportunities hidden inside every obstacle.

Gwen has been featured in Forbes, USA Today, Women’s Health, and Entrepreneur magazine, and has appeared on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliates nationwide, as well as Yahoo! News, CNBC, and MSNBC.

A member of The National Academy of Best-Selling Authors, Gwen is a recipient of both the EXPY and Quilly awards. She is the executive producer of the Telly Award-winning film It’s Happening Right Here, which raises awareness about child sex trafficking in the US.

Gwen holds a BA from Purdue University and an MEd in counseling and human services from DePaul University. She is a certified Canfield Transformational Trainer, Values-Based Leadership Coach, Health Coach, and a dedicated advocate for women, children, and families.

In her personal life, Gwen enjoys traveling and spending time with family and friends in the Midwest and Santa Monica, California. Her goals include lake house living with backyard chickens.

To order your copy of “Lead with Empathy” please visit HERE.

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