SBA Modernization Signals a New Era for Small Businesses and Opus Virtual Offices Helps Entrepreneurs Take Advantage

As the SBA modernizes, Opus Virtual Offices and Grasshopper Bank give small businesses the tools they need to compete.

The SBA's reorganization is great news for small business owners, and we want to make sure our clients are positioned to take full advantage.” — Yori Galel, CEO, Opus Virtual Offices

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opus Virtual Offices is helping small business owners benefit from a newly modernized U.S. Small Business Administration, as the agency announced a sweeping reorganization designed to improve operational efficiency, reduce bureaucracy, and deliver better access to capital and resources for entrepreneurs across the country. Small business owners can access Opus' virtual office solution to establish a prestigious business address, stay connected with clients through live receptionist services, and project the professionalism their business deserves.A professional business address is often the first step toward accessing the resources the SBA provides. Lenders, banks, and government agencies expect businesses to have a legitimate, verifiable presence. Opus gives entrepreneurs that credibility instantly across more than 650 locations in the United States, so a business address is never the reason a small business owner cannot access the capital or opportunities they deserve.For entrepreneurs ready to pair their professional address with the right financial foundation, Opus has partnered with Grasshopper Bank , a leading FDIC-insured digital bank built specifically for small businesses. Through the partnership, Opus clients can open a business checking account online in minutes, earn up to 1.35% APY with no monthly fees, and access a full suite of SBA lending services including term loans up to $200,000 with no collateral required and rates as low as 6.99% APR."The SBA's reorganization is great news for small business owners, and we want to make sure our clients are positioned to take full advantage," said Yori Galel, CEO of Opus Virtual Offices. "Between a professional business address and access to real business banking through our Grasshopper partnership, Opus clients have everything they need to build something serious."Small business owners can get started with Opus Virtual Offices today and establish a professional presence in minutes.About Opus Virtual OfficesOpus Virtual Offices is changing how businesses and entrepreneurs establish a professional presence across the United States. With 650-plus locations nationwide, Opus provides flexible, all-inclusive virtual office solutions at a fraction of traditional office costs. No long-term contracts. No hidden fees.

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