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SaunaHeaters.com points homeowners to the long-running Finnish studies behind the wellness trend, and to what the research does and does not show

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans are bringing the sauna home, part of a wider shift toward at-home wellness. The global sauna market reached an estimated $954.3 million in 2025 and is projected to grow to $1.56 billion by 2033, a compound annual growth rate of 6.4%, according to research firm Grand View Research. Residential use now accounts for the largest share of that demand, roughly 59% in 2025 by the same firm's estimate.

The driver behind that shift is not just convenience. A body of peer-reviewed research, much of it from a single long-running Finnish study, has tracked what regular sauna use is associated with over time. SaunaHeaters, an online retailer of sauna heaters and equipment, is highlighting that research as more homeowners weigh the investment.

"People ask us whether a home sauna is worth it, and our answer is to look at the evidence rather than the marketing," said Ryan Williams, Sauna Expert at SaunaHeaters. "The research is consistent on one point. Frequency matters more than any single session."

What the research actually found

The most-cited work comes from the Kuopio Ischaemic Heart Disease Risk Factor Study, a long-term cohort study in eastern Finland. A 2015 study in JAMA Internal Medicine, which followed 2,315 middle-aged men, reported that more frequent sauna use was associated with a lower risk of fatal cardiovascular events. The authors added that more research is needed to explain how sauna use and heart health are linked.

A 2018 follow-up published in BMC Medicine extended the analysis to 1,688 men and women. The researchers found that the more often and the longer people used a sauna, the lower their risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, with each factor linked to the outcome on its own. They also concluded that how often a person used a sauna helped sharpen long-term predictions of cardiovascular death risk.

The caveats SaunaHeaters wants buyers to understand

The studies come with limits that retailers rarely mention. They are observational, which means they show an association, not proof that the sauna itself caused the outcome. The participants were Finnish, with a cultural sauna habit built in from childhood. And the research measured traditional Finnish saunas heated to roughly 174°F, not infrared cabins, steam rooms, or hot tubs.

‘There is real research behind regular sauna use, and the most useful thing we can do is represent it accurately," Williams said. "A sauna is not a medical treatment, and we would never sell it as one. But for someone who will use it a few times a week and enjoy it, the long-term studies point to possible benefits for the heart. That is something we are glad to share, as long as we share it honestly."

SaunaHeaters recommends that everyone consult their physician before starting regular sauna use.

The company carries saunas and heaters across major brands, and it points buyers to the same research rather than to health claims of its own.

About SaunaHeaters

SaunaHeaters.com is operated by a team of sauna enthusiasts. The online store offers saunas, heaters, controls, and accessories from trusted brands including HUUM, Harvia, and SaunaLife. Beyond offering premium products, SaunaHeaters.com helps customers with some of the most important decisions before they buy, including sizing the right heater, understanding wiring requirements, comparing options, and choosing a setup they will enjoy for years. With practical guidance, clear answers, and a no-pressure approach, SaunaHeaters.com helps homeowners make confident decisions about their sauna investment.

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