Oliver Fernandez Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Lead with Empathy' Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Oliver Fernandez - Best Selling Author

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Lead with Empathy" co-authored by Oliver Fernandez, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 4th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of “Lead with Empathy” is Oliver Fernandez's chapter, 'The Partnership Reset.' Drawing on more than two decades of experience in procurement, negotiation, and supplier relationship management, Oliver shares real-world examples of Tactical Empathy in action. Through high-stakes supplier negotiations, executive stakeholder engagements, and leadership challenges, he demonstrates how understanding another person's perspective can transform conflict into collaboration, strengthen relationships, and create better outcomes for everyone involved."

“Lead with Empathy” has achieved outstanding success on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple business and leadership categories, including Communication & Skills, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Sales, and Direct Marketing.

The book also reached the coveted #1 New Release position in Direct Marketing and gained widespread recognition across Amazon's New Release lists, ranking among the top new releases in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Communication Skills, Business Development & Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Sales, and Business & Money. These impressive rankings reflect the book’s strong resonance with entrepreneurs, business professionals, and leaders seeking to elevate their impact through empathy-driven leadership.



Meet Oliver Fernandez:

Oliver Fernandez is a trusted advisor to senior executives navigating high-stakes negotiations, complex supplier ecosystems, and large-scale enterprise transformation. With more than two decades in procurement experience across global technology, media and marketing, and professional services organizations, Oliver has built a reputation for combining analytical rigor with the human-centered discipline of Tactical Empathy – the strategic foundation of his leadership philosophy and the central theme of this book.

Oliver’s approach to negotiation and commercial decision-making has been shaped by extensive training at premier institutions, including Harvard, Yale, McKinsey Academy, and his Ivy League MBA. His work has influenced procurement, finance, IT, and marketing leaders globally, helping organizations reduce risk, optimize spending, strengthen supplier partnerships, and build true cost resilience from within.

As the founder of Ollie Coaching, Oliver created the Parsimoney™ Framework, a modern operating system designed for leaders who want smarter spending, better alignment, and more equitable supplier relationships. His system integrates behavioral psychology, influence science, and enterprise strategy — giving leaders tools to make better decisions under pressure and build sustainable value that goes beyond savings.

Oliver is known for his clarity, balance, and ability to translate complex dynamics into actionable insights. Whether resolving stakeholder conflict, navigating vendor escalations, or redesigning sourcing strategy, he brings calm to high-pressure moments and transforms tension into collaboration.

Outside his advisory work, Oliver is dedicated to continuous learning, global travel, and supporting emerging leaders. He splits his time between Canada and the U.S., continually exploring the evolving intersection of negotiation, cost resilience, and human behavior.

Learn more about Oliver online at: Ollie.coach

To order your copy of “Lead with Empathy” please visit HERE.

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