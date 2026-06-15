Health Tech Academy Partners with Clarkson College to Expand Access to Surgical Technology Education

Students gain access to industry-recognized certification preparation, preparing the next generation of surgical techs for Nebraska's growing healthcare needs

This partnership creates a bridge between education and employment, ensuring that students gain the practical experience and professional connections needed to succeed in their surgical tech careers.” — Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Tech Academy (HTA) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Clarkson College, a respected institution with a longstanding academic presence in Nebraska. Under this collaboration, HTA will serve as the primary training provider, delivering its proven online learning model for Surgical Technology programs while aligning with Clarkson College's established community trust and institutional credibility.Through this partnership, students enrolled in HTA's Surgical Tech (NRST) and Surgical Tech Professional (TS-C) programs will benefit from streamlined enrollment, structured academic support, industry-recognized certification preparation, and career services designed to support workforce entry and long-term growth. This initiative gives learners frictionless access to in-demand healthcare careers."Clarkson College's commitment to developing healthcare professionals aligns perfectly with our mission," said Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy. This partnership creates a vital bridge between education and employment, ensuring that students gain the practical experience and professional connections needed to succeed in their surgical tech careers."The collaboration strengthens the healthcare workforce by offering students more than traditional classroom instruction. Learners will benefit from HTA's scalable, career-oriented training infrastructure combined with Clarkson College's extensive network. Together, both institutions aim to enhance educational access, elevate training standards, and contribute meaningfully to addressing healthcare workforce shortages."By partnering with Health Tech Academy, we're able to offer students flexible pathways into surgical tech careers while maintaining the academic standards and institutional credibility that Clarkson College is known for," said Kristin Camp, Communications Administrator at Clarkson College.Health Tech Academy offers comprehensive online training in high-demand allied healthcare fields, including Surgical Tech, Medical Assisting , Patient Care Technician, Pharmacy Technician, Dental Assisting, Medical Billing & Coding , Phlebotomy Technology and more.The flexible, on-demand format allows students to complete coursework at their own pace while maintaining work and family commitments.

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