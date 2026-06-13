Carolina Pro Restoration Moves to Larger Fort Mill Headquarters and Earns BBB Accreditation Ahead of Storm Season

Carolina Pro Restoration Fort Mill SC Serving Fort Mill and Charlotte Metro Carolina Pro Restoration LLC

Locally owned restoration company moves to a larger Fort Mill HQ and earns BBB accreditation ahead of storm season across the Charlotte metro.

We're not a franchise reading from a corporate playbook. We live here, we answer our own phone, and we stay on the job from water extraction through the final coat of paint.” — Lauren Alvarez, Carolina Pro Restoration

FORT MILL, SC, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carolina Pro Restoration, a locally owned and operated water damage restoration and rebuild company serving Fort Mill, Rock Hill, and the greater Charlotte area, has announced two milestones as the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway: the company relocated earlier this spring to a larger headquarters at 3650 Centre Cir, Suite I in Fort Mill, and has earned accreditation from the Better Business Bureau with an A rating.A Bigger Home Base, Built for Faster ResponseThe move gives Carolina Pro Restoration significantly more office and warehouse space than its previous location. The expanded warehouse allows the company to keep more drying equipment, dehumidifiers, extractors, and rebuild materials staged on-site and ready to deploy — a meaningful advantage in an industry where response time directly affects how much damage a home suffers.The new facility's location was just as important as its size. Positioned in the heart of the company's service area, the Centre Circle headquarters puts crews within fast reach of Fort Mill, Rock Hill, Tega Cay, Indian Land, and the Charlotte metro, supporting the company's 24/7 emergency dispatch and 60-minute response goal."More space means more equipment staged and ready," said Lauren Alvarez of Carolina Pro Restoration. "When a storm rolls through York County at 2 a.m., we're not waiting on anything — we're already loading trucks."Local, Not a Franchise — and One Team From Cleanup to RebuildUnlike national franchise restoration brands, Carolina Pro Restoration is independently owned and based in Fort Mill. Decisions are made locally, crews are local, and the people who answer the emergency line are the same people who show up at the door.That local ownership pairs with the company's one-stop-shop model. Many restoration companies handle the water extraction and drying, then hand homeowners off to a separate contractor for repairs. Carolina Pro Restoration handles the entire recovery in-house — water removal, drying, mold remediation, and full reconstruction, including drywall, flooring, subfloor repair, roofing, and complete rebuilds."We're not a franchise reading from a corporate playbook. We live here, we answer our own phone, and we stay on the job from water extraction through the final coat of paint," said Alvarez. "Homeowners shouldn't have to manage three different contractors to get their house back."BBB Accredited With an A RatingCarolina Pro Restoration is now accredited by the Better Business Bureau through the BBB of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina, earning an A rating. BBB accreditation means the company has committed to upholding the BBB Standards for Trust, including honest advertising, transparency, and responsiveness to customers."After a flood or a burst pipe, homeowners are making fast decisions under stress, and unfortunately that's when storm chasers and fly-by-night contractors show up," said Alvarez. "BBB accreditation gives people one more way to verify who they're letting into their home. We wanted that on the record before storm season, not after."The accreditation joins the company's existing credentials, including IICRC certification, full licensing and insurance, and direct insurance billing.Ready for Storm SeasonThe Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 through November 30, and York County knows the remnants of these storms firsthand — Matthew in 2016, Florence in 2018, and Helene in 2024 all brought flooding and wind damage to the region. Summer thunderstorms add their own risk, with downpours that can overwhelm residential drainage in a matter of minutes.Carolina Pro Restoration encourages homeowners to act quickly when water enters the home. In the region's humid climate, mold can begin growing within 24 to 48 hours of water exposure. The company handles storm damage , water damage restoration, mold removal, sewage cleanup, and full reconstruction and rebuilds — taking homeowners from emergency cleanup through final repairs with one team.About Carolina Pro RestorationCarolina Pro Restoration is a locally owned, licensed, IICRC-certified restoration contractor headquartered at 3650 Centre Cir, Suite I, Fort Mill, SC 29715. The company provides 24/7 emergency water damage restoration, mold removal, crawlspace encapsulation, sewage cleanup, storm damage repair, flooring, and full reconstruction services across Fort Mill, Rock Hill, Indian Land, Tega Cay, Charlotte, Pineville, Waxhaw, Ballantyne, and surrounding areas. License #70177448. To request a free inspection , call (980) 277-3700.

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