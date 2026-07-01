Alta Centers Opens Second Hollywood Hills Facility, Expanding Patient-Centered Addiction Treatment in Los Angeles

Alta Centers opens second Hollywood Hills facility on Rodgerton Dr, Los Angeles, California, 90068 Alta Centers gorgeous new location in Hollywood Hills, lots of sunlight, amazing views, beautifully furnished. AltaCenters Logo

The new Beachwood Canyon residence reflects more than a decade of trusted detox and residential treatment in the Los Angeles recovery community.

The opening of our second Hollywood Hills facility allows us to serve more individuals while maintaining the personalized, high-touch approach that has guided Alta Centers for more than a decade.” — Anna Van Kovn

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alta Centers, a private medical detox and residential addiction treatment center located in Beachwood Canyon in the Hollywood Hills , has announced the opening of its second Hollywood Hills facility. The expansion allows Alta Centers to continue providing medical detox, residential treatment, and dual diagnosis care in a private, clinically focused setting while maintaining the individualized approach that has defined the program for more than 11 years.Located near the Hollywood Sign, the new residence was intentionally opened on the same street as Alta Centers’ original facility, reinforcing the organization’s long-standing connection to the Hollywood Hills neighborhood and the recovery community it has built there.“Our goal has never been to become the biggest treatment provider,” said Anna Van Kovn, CEO and Founder of Alta Centers. “We focus on quality over quantity. We want every client to receive individualized attention, meaningful clinical support, and a safe environment where recovery can begin.”Alta Centers provides medical detox and residential substance use disorder treatment through a combination of evidence-based therapies, clinical support, and wellness-based services. Treatment may include CBT, DBT-informed skills, relapse prevention, trauma-informed care, dual diagnosis support, and 12-step integration, along with acupuncture, meditation, breathwork, fitness activities, and chef-prepared meals.The newly opened Hollywood Hills residence is a contemporary private home featuring spacious bedrooms, outdoor areas, a large patio, and views of Beachwood Canyon. The property was designed to provide a calm, discreet, and supportive environment where clients can focus on stabilization, reflection, and early recovery.According to Michael Carboni, who leads business development at Alta Centers, one of the organization’s distinguishing features is its emphasis on direct, in-person care and flexibility for professionals balancing treatment with personal responsibilities.“A lot of facilities rely heavily on virtual services,” Carboni said. “We prioritize on-site clinical support and real human connection because we believe that level of care makes a meaningful difference in recovery.”Alta Centers also serves clients with co-occurring mental health conditions and has expanded its clinical capabilities over the years to address evolving substance use trends, including alcohol, opioids, amphetamines, ketamine, and kratom.“We continue to evolve, and our ability to adapt allows us to keep providing meaningful care as the recovery landscape changes,” Carboni added.The organization emphasizes discretion, privacy, and individualized treatment planning, particularly for clients in entertainment, business, and other public-facing industries. Alta Centers welcomes clients from diverse backgrounds and provides care in a respectful, trauma-informed, and clinically appropriate environment.Alta Centers has been recognized by Newsweek as one of California’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers for three consecutive years from 2023 through 2025. The organization is Joint Commission-accredited and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.Alta Centers works with major insurance providers, including Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Shield of California, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Beacon, Optum, Carelon, and additional PPO, EPO, and HMO plans. The organization also accepts Motion Picture Industry (MPI) insurance and SAG-AFTRA-related coverage.About Alta CentersAlta Centers is a private medical detox and residential addiction treatment provider located in Beachwood Canyon in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. Founded more than a decade ago, the organization offers medical detox, residential treatment, dual diagnosis care, and wellness-based recovery services in a private, trauma-informed environment designed to support long-term recovery.Media Contact:Anna Van KovnAlta Centers6100 Rodgerton Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90068Phone: 888-202-2583Email: anna@altacenters.comWebsite: https://altacenters.com

Alta Centers gorgeous new location in Hollywood Hills

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