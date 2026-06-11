Circular LG 12/2026 - Scheme of Emergency Financial Assistance to District Councils - Civil Unrest 9 June 2026

Date published: 11 June 2026 Article 26 of the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Northern Ireland) Order 1992 makes provision for a scheme of emergency financial assistance to district councils. Article 29(1) of the Local Government (Northern Ireland) Order 2005 permits councils to plan for the eventuality of an emergency and take measures to mitigate its impact. The Scheme of Emergency Financial Assistance Non-Flooding (SEFA) is designed to provide support to Northern Ireland District Councils due to the major incident declared due to the civil unrest. The scheme will run from 9 June 2026 until the situation is resolved. Help viewing documents

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