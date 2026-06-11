New Grant Opportunities Available on SchoolSafety.gov’s Grants Finder Tool (June 10)

Shared by Christina Weeter, KDE via KYSAFE ListServ

Please see the grant opportunities below that your district may be interested in applying for. If you have any questions, please contact SchoolSafety@cisa.dhs.gov.

Thanks,

Christina

School Safety Partner,

New school safety-related grants have recently been added to the Grants Finder Tool on SchoolSafety.gov.

COPS Hiring Program (Deadline: July 23)

Provides funding directly to law enforcement agencies to hire and/or rehire additional career law enforcement officers in an effort to increase their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts, including funding for school resource officers.

Note: The U.S. Department of Justice will host an informational webinar on the COPS Hiring Program on July 7at 1:00 p.m. ET. Learn more and register here.

School Violence Prevention Program (Deadline: August 4)

Provides funding to improve security at schools and on school grounds in the grantees’ jurisdictions through evidence-based school safety programs and technology.

Note: The U.S. Department of Justice will host an informational webinar on the School Violence Prevention Program on June 30at 1:00 p.m. ET. Learn more and register here.

To access additional information on these grants, please click here. You can also navigate the Grants Finder Tool’s various features to search for additional grants related to school safety.

Thank you for your continued engagement with SchoolSafety.gov. If you have any questions, please contact our team at SchoolSafety@cisa.dhs.gov.

Sincerely,

The Federal School Safety Clearinghouse