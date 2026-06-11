MDC invites anglers to discover modern cane-pole fishing June 21 in Forest Park

St. LOUIS, Mo.— There’s no better way to get back to the basics of fishing than using an old-fashioned cane pole. No fancy reels, no mechanical distractions—just the fundamentals of fishing, a snapshot from a simpler era. Cane pole fishing is easy, affordable, and offers a pure, non-mechanical way to experience the sport at its purest. And while traditional bamboo has its charm, modern telescoping fiberglass cane poles have practical advantages.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a Modern Cane Pole Fishing class Sunday, June 21 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Fish Hatchery Lake in Forest Park. The class is free, and open to anyone age 18 years and up.

“Cane pole fishing delivers pure, hands-on simplicity—quiet water, quick strikes, and a timeless connection to nature that complex fishing gear can’t match,” said MDC Conservation Educator, David Bruns.

Using a simple cane pole is a fun, low-cost way to get outside and try fishing. This hands-on program introduces the modern fiberglass cane pole — an easy-to-use, affordable twist on a classic fishing style.

“Fiberglass poles collapse for effortless transport and storage while providing consistent strength that doesn’t warp or crack over time. This blend of simplicity and durability makes cane pole fishing not only nostalgic, but surprisingly effective,” Bruns said.

Participants will learn the basics of casting, landing and handling fish, and simple pole and line maintenance tips. After the instruction portion, participants will head to the water for a relaxed catch-and-release fishing session to practice their new skills. No experience or equipment needed, and the poles will be provided.

Modern Cane Pole Fishing is a free class; however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oqq.

Participants 16 and over who plan to fish will need a valid fishing license which can be purchased online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g.

In the event of weather-related cancellation, registrants will be notified by email at least 24 hours prior to the start of the program.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.