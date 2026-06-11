Granite Outdoor Industry Day Highlights NH’s Growing Outdoor Economy

Outdoor industry leaders, business owners, policymakers and recreation advocates gathered June 10 for Granite Outdoor Industry Day, a statewide event celebrating the economic and community impact of New Hampshire’s $4.2 billion outdoor recreation sector.

Presented by the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA) and hosted by the Granite Outdoor Alliance, the event brought together stakeholders from across the state to discuss opportunities and challenges facing one of New Hampshire’s key economic sectors.

"Outdoor recreation is both a quality-of-life asset and a significant economic driver for New Hampshire," said BEA Commissioner Lucy Lange. "From manufacturing and retail to tourism and guiding services, this sector supports businesses, jobs and communities across the state."

The program featured keynote speaker Erik Mogensen, founder and CEO of Entabeni Systems, managing director of Indy Pass, and general manager of Black Mountain in Jackson. The outdoor recreation entrepreneur, in detailing how he decided to move his company from Colorado, said New Hampshire was an obvious choice.

“New Hampshire's the right place to do it,” he said. “New Hampshire has the right attitude. It has the right political mix. It has the right emphasis on outdoor recreation and I think this is a really safe place for us.”

Participants heard updates on outdoor recreation initiatives, industry trends and efforts to strengthen collaboration among businesses, nonprofit organizations and government partners. Discussions focused on expanding outdoor access, supporting outdoor businesses, workforce needs and sustaining the natural resources that underpin the state's outdoor economy.

Industry awards honored leadership, enterprise, connection and workforce momentum. Recognized for their efforts were Marianne Borowski of Glen; the Appalachian Mountain Club; Taylor Caswell of Littleton, and Rudy Glocker of Burgeon Outdoor in Lincoln and Gorham.

Granite Outdoor Industry Day is part of New Hampshire's ongoing efforts to foster a strong outdoor recreation economy while preserving the state's natural assets and outdoor traditions.

For more information about New Hampshire's outdoor recreation initiatives, visit https://www.nheconomy.com/office-of-outdoor-recreation.

